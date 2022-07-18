ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Falls, WI

John R. Schultz

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

John R. Schultz, 65, of Park Falls, WI, formerly of McFarland and Monroe, died from sudden cardiac arrest on July 11, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, WI. John was born on March 2, 1957, in Appleton, the son of LeRoy and Inez (Schuler) Schultz. John was a 1975 graduate...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Gerald J. Feisst

Middleton- Gerald J. (Jerry) Feisst, age 93, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Heritage Senior Living in Middleton. He was born on November 13, 1928, in Juneau, WI the son of Theodore and Bernadette (Manning) Feisst. He attended Madison East High School. He was proud of his service in the United States Navy on board the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier. He worked as a welder at the Wisconsin Foundry & Machine Co. for many years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed sports, supporting the Badgers, Brewers & Packers. He loved to attend his grandsons’ sporting events & activities. Jerry also liked to attend his great grandchildren’s school & sports events before his dementia diagnosis.
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Janet Mathilda Christianson

Janet Mathilda Christianson, 84, of Fort Atkinson, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 19, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota, on January 15, 1938. God used her in many life roles to touch the world. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered as a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She deeply loved the Lord and her family and was loved by them in return. Jan had a love for all children and was happiest in recent years spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas D. “Tom” Johns

Thomas D. “Tom” Johns, age 83 of Darlington, WI passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born January 14, 1939, in Cook County, IL the son of Albert and Violet (Jacobsen) Johns. Tom grew up in the Gratiot, WI area where he graduated from Gratiot High School. In 1962, Tom enlisted in the United States Army where he served until being honorably discharged in 1964. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn Olson on June 18, 1966, at Grace Lutheran Church in Darlington. Tom worked for Al’s Trucking/ Ruef’s Sanitary as a crane operator for many years. He also drove a school bus for the Darlington School District for many years and was the Public Works Director for the City of Darlington until retiring in 2006.
DARLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

Janet Leone (Steuer) Fumuso

MADISON – Janet Leone (Steuer) Fumuso passed away peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1928, to George and Leone Steuer in Milwaukee, Wis., where she was raised with her eight siblings. Janet graduated from Milwaukee Vocational School with a degree in commercial art...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Keith E. “Smokey” Kamps

Keith Emil Kamps, 83, of Belmont, passed away suddenly on July 11 after a long battle with many health issues. Keith, known to many as Smokey, was born May 7, 1939, in Platteville, to Emil and Ella (Speth) Kamps. When he was a young child, his family moved to the Speth homestead farm near Belmont. He lived at the farm until 1999 when his mother passed away. Although he worked as a farm laborer and at Nodolf Lumber for 25 years, his most treasured role was serving as caretaker for his mom and allowing her to live out her days at the beloved family farm.
BELMONT, WI
Channel 3000

John L. Wolfgram

John L. Wolfgram, 69, of Muscoda died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 12, 1952, the son of Edward and Lorraine (Bublitz) Wolfgram. Per John’s request, no formal funeral services will be held. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting...
MUSCODA, WI
Channel 3000

Jon “Erik” Kardasz

STOUGHTON – Jon “Erik” Kardasz, born on July 16, 1968, moved onward into peace, Sunday, July 10, 2022, while surrounded by family and loved ones. Erik was born from the union of LeAlyce and William John Kardasz: A blend of two hearts which formed the foundation of Erik’s soul.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Terrance L. “Skipper” Alt

Terrance L. “Skipper” Alt age 70 of Madison passed away on July 15, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. The third child of Gilbert and Alyene (Johnson) Alt, Terry was born on December 22, 1951. Upon graduation, Terry moved to Madison and began his working career at Goodwill, moving on...
MADISON, WI
