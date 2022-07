The annual Portland Sketch Comedy Festival began in summer 2017, with the goal of showcasing Portland’s bright and beautiful sketch comedy scene as well as bringing the smartest and freshest sketch comedy performances from all over the country to Portland! Then it was 2020, and then it was 2021, and you know what happened. And now the festival returns with three nights of glorious sketch comedy featuring sketch troupes and performers from all over North America!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO