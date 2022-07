A Marrero man whose brother was mistakenly identified and arrested in connection with an attack on a Ochsner intensive care unit nurse has pleaded not guilty in the case. Lawrence Quinn, 43, was charged with battery of a health care professional and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon on July 1. His attorney, Gary Wainwright, entered the not guilty plea Monday in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court, court records said.

