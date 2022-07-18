ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hertz customers file another suit amid false-arrest claims

By Sydney Kalich, Rich McHugh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5Avp_0gjtX9CE00

( NewsNation ) — Hertz is dealing with another lawsuit after dozens of customers sued the rental car giant, claiming they were wrongly arrested and accused of stealing cars they rented,

NewsNation previously reported on the nightmare situations that led customers to sue Hertz last year. More than 200 customers were suing the rental car giant for mental and emotional damages after they say they were falsely arrested, and even jailed, after Hertz filed police reports saying the cars they rented were stolen. Last month, NewsNation’s Rich McHugh confirmed Hertz was offering customers settlements. The new lawsuit is based off those previous claims.

The customers say the cars were legitimately rented and many have had the charges removed, but not before spending time in jail in some cases. That included Julius Burnside, who is part of one of the lawsuits against Hertz.

VIDEO: Building collapses in east Columbus

“I felt it was a joke..like you’re telling me I got a warrant for my arrest for something I paid for. That’s not possible,” Burnside told NewsNation last year.

“This has been going on for two years. This latest lawsuit is 47 of the claimants have been given the green light to take their cases out of the bankruptcy court. What that means is they can now have a trial by jury of their peers, basically in the state of Delaware,’ McHugh said on “Morning in America.” “There are still more cases that are sitting in bankruptcy court, and this is the first wave of them. But now we’re officially seeing this process begin.”

Hertz has not agreed to do a sit-down interview with NewsNation but said in a statement it disagrees with the bankruptcy court’s rulings. McHugh said he expected the settlement to hit a billion dollars.

“In the last two years in bankruptcy, our hands were tied behind our back and our foot was stapled to the floor,” said attorney Francis Alexander Malofiy according to Yahoo! Finance. “Now the gloves come off.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen Kia prompts police chase in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A stolen Kia prompted a police chase out of the Linden neighborhood Thursday evening. Around 9 p.m., police officers followed the stolen vehicle and its two occupants around Columbus in a pursuit that began on the city’s northeast side and ended on the city’s southeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teenager wanted in death of woman caught in shootout

Above: Watch an earlier report on the East Broad Street shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are seeking a teenager wanted in connection with the death of a woman caught in a shootout. Columbus police secured an arrest warrant Friday for Kyrim Curenton, 16, whose address was listed as being in the 1600 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Human remains found in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Human remains were discovered Wednesday shoved inside a tote at a residence, and it’s possible they belong to Larry Davis, who has been missing since March. Brittany Claytor, an on-and-off girlfriend of Davis, told NBC4 that police had searched the property where Davis was last seen. Claytor said she called from […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
The Independent

An entire North Carolina police department has resigned

The entire staff of a small North Carolina police department has resigned, citing the work environment created by the town’s manager, prompting the town to hold an emergency meeting in response to the mass departure. Josh Gibson, the former police chief of the Kenly Police Department, five officers, the...
KENLY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 26,610 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a consistent rise in new cases for three weeks straight. Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for two weeks consecutively: the state saw 24,465 more people...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Accused rapist of Ohio 10-year-old that had to get abortion indicted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl has now been indicted on two different counts, a Franklin County prosecutor said Thursday. Two charges of rape against Gerson Fuentes, 27, came through a filing from the Franklin County Grand Jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack. Fuentes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies after shooting near Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting outside a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood, police said. Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 700 block of St. Clair Avenue. They found Tyreece Jefferson, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition. In a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hertz#Lawsuits#Stealing Cars#Bankruptcies#Newsnation
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County marked as high level for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has marked Franklin County as a high level for COVID-19 on its community level map. The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level is a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on recent data. Communities are marked with a low, medium or […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting at Short North UDF store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a United Dairy Famers store in the Short North Arts District early Wednesday. Jeremy Vest, 47, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said Vest was found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio doctors on antiviral drug given to President Biden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – 79 year-old President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 with his age putting him at a high risk, but it also makes him eligible for the antiviral drug Paxlovid. The White House announced President Biden has mild to moderate symptoms and is taking the anti-viral drug...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

4 shootings in 4 hours: What Columbus police know so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police investigated scenes throughout the city of four different shootings overnight into Thursday. Between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. the next day, gunfire hit four different people in four different cases. The Columbus Division of Police laid out what its investigators know about each so far to NBC4. 9:19 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Attorney prosecuting Columbus police misconduct resigns from role

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special prosecutor hired by the City of Columbus to investigate police misconduct during protests in the summer of 2020 has resigned. Attorney Kathleen Garber told NBC4 in an email that she submitted her letter of resignation, effective immediately, to the City Attorney’s office Wednesday. Garber was hired on a $15,000 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, two injured in Franklin Township shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were shot Friday evening on the west side of Columbus with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirming Saturday morning that one person died. Around 10:30 p.m., authorities arrived to the 4400 block of Sherwood Forest North in Franklin Township where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police who shot suspect on I-71 won’t be charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware County grand jury declined to indict law enforcement officers in the shooting of Jonathan Myers, a man accused of opening fire on Interstate 71 in March, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. On March 11, a 12-mile stretch of I-71 was shut...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tornado confirmed Wednesday night amidst spectacular lightning display

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A line of gusty thunderstorms rolled through central and southeast Ohio Wednesday night, with winds gusting to 40 mph, and a dramatic lightning display described as strobe lights. Clusters of severe storms that developed over north-central Ohio in the early evening triggered tornado warnings in eastern...
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy