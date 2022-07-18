Gas prices fall

BANGOR — Mainers will have access to a new automatic voter registration process through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles starting this week. When folks move to a new city or town it can be hard to stay on top of updating all their new information, including voter registration. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says her office wants to create a smooth transition for voters and clerks who’ve had to file by hand in years past.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO