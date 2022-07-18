Gas prices fall

HARRINGTON — The blueberry business is one of the biggest industries in the state of Maine. Courtney Hammond is a third generation blueberry farmer and has been the manager of Lynch Hill Farms since 2016. He said last season the state had a near record crop, but this year...
STATEWIDE- Maine is among nine more states that have been approved for a piece of nearly $10 billion in relief money being distributed by the federal government to promote small business growth. The Treasury Department announced the approval of the plans. The money is part of the State Small Business...
PORTLAND- The federal government is launching an investigation into a high number of seal strandings off the coast of Maine that appear linked to avian influenza…. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the strandings began in June, 150 have been reported through Monday. The agency says most of the...
STATEWIDE — A disturbing trend is taking shape. Maine is on track to set a record for homicides in 2022. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the state has seen 18 homicide cases this year. The modern record is 31, set in 2008. The Attorney General said of...
STATEWIDE- Medical provider training in rural Maine will be expanded thanks to a grant program unveiled today. Governor Janet Mills announced she is providing 1.6 million dollars through the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan to expand opportunities for training for health care professionals and medical providers in rural communities. According...
STATEWIDE- Nearly 20 million dollars from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan is going to 13 communities to protect infrastructure from the effects of climate change. The recipients will use the grants for projects to address flooding along ocean and riverfronts, protect stormwater and wasterwater systems, install culverts and ensure energy availability during extreme storms.
AUGUSTA — As of July 7, the United States Drought Monitor reported half of Maine’s 16 counties are drier than usual. Natural hazards planner for Maine Emergency Management Agency Samuel Roy says drying conditions could raise concerns in the future. “Based on forecasts from some of our drought...
BANGOR — Mainers will have access to a new automatic voter registration process through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles starting this week. When folks move to a new city or town it can be hard to stay on top of updating all their new information, including voter registration. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says her office wants to create a smooth transition for voters and clerks who’ve had to file by hand in years past.
BANGOR — Advocates for Maine’s Women’s Lobby and Maine People’s Alliance announced that they have begun collecting signatures for paid family and medical leave that would be on Maine ballots in 2023. If passed, people would be able to take at least 16 weeks of paid...
SKOWHEGAN — A Massachusetts man who was arrested in connection to the death of a Skowhegan woman made his first court appearance Monday. After a 20-year old woman was found dead in her parents home early Saturday morning, a Massachusetts man is now facing a murder charge in connection with her death.
MT. VERNON — Maine State Police are investigating a homicide involving a teenage girl in Mt. Vernon. State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss says a mother returned to her home to find her 14-year-old daughter deceased on Monday around 6 p.m. The State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in...
Comments / 0