Rashaad Penny is 'going to be the starter' for Seattle 'if he stays healthy'

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is confident in his chemistry with Derek Carr heading into training camp. Waller spoke to Chris Long on the Green Light Podcast last week about his chemistry with quarterback Derek Carr. Asked if they had to "reset" anything following the arrival of new head coach Josh McDaniels, Waller said "I would say it's just a lot of new terminology and a new way of wording things...but once you're running the routes and the plays and you get the concept names down its really just football at the end of the day...I feel like we're picking up on it just fine". Waller also added that he is enjoying observing new arrival Davante Adams in practice, specifically when he is working on his releases. Waller, who reported to trading camp on Wednesday amid contract extension talks, earned Pro Football Focus' tenth highest receiving grade for a tight end last season.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO