Carol A. Middlekauf Perry Marozzi

Carol J. Carter, 84, of Bristol, widow of Russell Carter, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Carol was born on June 4, 1938 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Stanley and Jennie (Pietrowski) Kaczmarczyk. Carol was employed by the state of Connecticut in human resources for over 20 years. She was a synchronized swimming coach at the Bristol Girls Club where she taught swimming as well. Genealogy was one of her passions as well as traveling; she saw the world.
It is with extreme sadness we announce the passing of John Oliver, age 70, who died unexpectedly at his home on June 30, 2022 in Plainville. John was born on March 23, 1952 in Bristol. He attended Bristol schools and went on to work at Torrington Supply for several years.
Vernon O. Stockman, 90, of Bristol, was called home to heaven on Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born on March 27, 1932, son of the late Oscar W. and Malida (Strelau) Stockman. Vernon was the loving husband of the late Gertrude Mae (Schoenfeld) Stockman until her passing in 1981.
Alba (Barberio) Mirabelli, 92, of Bristol, widow of Dr. Vittorio Mirabelli, passed away on July 15, 2022 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. To view Alba's full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
Darlene L. Estela, 75, of Bristol, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, July 16, 2022 after a brief battle with biliary cancer. She was born on April 22, 1947 in Bristol, daughter of the late Felix and Anna (Osenkowski) Luba. Darlene was...
Bristol resident Pam Drzewiecki has been named the recipient of the Community Solutions, Inc.'s 2022 Brian Farrell Sr. "Heart of LISA, Inc." award in recognition of her support of the organization's mission. The locally-based youth division of Community Solutions, Inc., LISA, Inc., assists those in the care of child protective...
Ronald Francis Boucher of Sarasota, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born in Bristol on June 26, 1944, son of the late Leo P. Boucher and Francis Stone Boucher. Ronald Boucher met the love of his life Ceil Bielinski Boucher when they were in high school. He then enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country.
PLAINVILLE – The local Ahern Family, founders of the "Scoops For Troops" initiative, had an extremely successful "Swim-A-Thon" fundraiser this past Saturday. Scott Ahern, father of Kara Ahern and her 12-year-old brother, Michael, who started "Scoops for Troops" in 2019, said that the event was "amazing." "We had great...
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 has received numerous recognitions at the state convention of the American Legion - including past commander Steve Pintarich winning "Legionnaire of the Year." According to ctlegion.org, the Department Convention was held from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10. During...
BRISTOL - Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center has received a check for more than $7,000 from the Southington Legion Kiltonic Post 72 Auxiliary in support of their veterans’ therapy program. The check, which was for $7,700 was presented June 8 to Shelly Whitlock-Pope, executive director at Shepard Meadows, by American...
SOUTHINGTON – Taste of Southington will return Aug. 4, bringing several local restaurants to a "food festival" at The Barnes Museum. The Taste of Southington will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the grounds of The Barnes Museum at 85 N. Main St. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of foods from participating restaurants.
BRISTOL – The Bristol Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday honored newly transferred Officer Spencer Boisvert with the Life Saving Award and Officer of the Month for May. On April 7, said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould, Boisvert was dispatched for a home check due to a friend reporting concern for a resident not answering the door.
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library's 2022 Author Luncheon returns, which will bring two-time Pulitzer Prize award winning author, Colson Whitehead to speak at DoubleTree by Hilton. "We are very happy to have a Pulitzer Prize winning author come to Bristol," said Scott Stanton, assistant director at Bristol Public Library....
Ahmed Alkatabi, 71, 152 Beaver St., New Britain, improper turn/stop – no signal. Mariah Baron, 27, 37 Mountain View Dr., Wolcott, failure to drive in proper lane. Terrance L. Belford, 40, 147 School St., Bristol, operate mv without license. Carlos G. Fernandez, 41, 444 Burritt St., New Britain, traveling...
SOUTHINGTON – With temperatures on the rise, Southington is opening multiple cooling centers to relieve people with no air-conditioning. The centers will be The Calendar House Senior Center, Southington Public Library and the Southington Police Department. The Calendar House Senior Center will be open through Thursday from 8:30 a.m....
Wiktoria Oliwia Marchut, 22, of 18 Mark Dr., Plantsville, was charged July 13 with disorderly conduct and second degree reckless endangerment. Michael Soto, 41, of 660 W. Main St., Apartment 2, New Britain, was charged July 13 with risk of injury to child. Jesse Marie Torres-Morales, 27, of 660 W....
BRISTOL – As Donna Osuch steps back from a leadership position with the United Way of West Central Connecticut and the Bristol Ending Homelessness Task Force, Executive Director of St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol Christine Thebarge has taken the reins. Among some of the latest developments St....
Adam C. Osak, 34, of 12 Pinecrest Dr., was charged July 13 with third degree assault and second degree disorderly conduct. Duane Cruz, 46, of 8 Bank St., Danbury, was charged July 16 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rebekah Ross, 50, of no certain...
BRISTOL – The Bristol Cambridge Park Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club held its Careers for Cambridge Workforce Development Program July 13 and invited DK Movement to speak with area youth. Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Vice President of Development Jay Maia said, “The program provides hope,...
Bristol Blues General Manager Jordan Scheiner described Blues pitcher Jagger Duquette as the epitome of the “Bristol Way.” Duquette said it’s an honor to be described as a hard-worker and high-character figure, but for him, it is more about inspiring the youth. When Duquette is not on...
