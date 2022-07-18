Carol A. Middlekauf Perry Marozzi

Carol J. Carter, 84, of Bristol, widow of Russell Carter, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Carol was born on June 4, 1938 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Stanley and Jennie (Pietrowski) Kaczmarczyk. Carol was employed by the state of Connecticut in human resources for over 20 years. She was a synchronized swimming coach at the Bristol Girls Club where she taught swimming as well. Genealogy was one of her passions as well as traveling; she saw the world.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO