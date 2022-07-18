Alba (Barberio) Mirabelli

Muriel Louise Baum Kelly, 98, passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol on Friday July 15, 2022. She was reunited with her husband Russell, who passed in 2016. Muriel was born on Sept. 19, 1923 and is survived by her son Richard Kelly and his wife Carolyn of Cheshire; her daughter Donna and her husband James Doucette, Sr. of Bristol; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Violet Baum and her brother Charles L. Baum.

