Alba (Barberio) Mirabelli

Carol J. Carter, 84, of Bristol, widow of Russell Carter, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Carol was born on June 4, 1938 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Stanley and Jennie (Pietrowski) Kaczmarczyk. Carol was employed by the state of Connecticut in human resources for over 20 years. She was a synchronized swimming coach at the Bristol Girls Club where she taught swimming as well. Genealogy was one of her passions as well as traveling; she saw the world.
Vernon O. Stockman, 90, of Bristol, was called home to heaven on Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born on March 27, 1932, son of the late Oscar W. and Malida (Strelau) Stockman. Vernon was the loving husband of the late Gertrude Mae (Schoenfeld) Stockman until her passing in 1981.
Muriel Louise Baum Kelly, 98, passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol on Friday July 15, 2022. She was reunited with her husband Russell, who passed in 2016. Muriel was born on Sept. 19, 1923 and is survived by her son Richard Kelly and his wife Carolyn of Cheshire; her daughter Donna and her husband James Doucette, Sr. of Bristol; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Violet Baum and her brother Charles L. Baum.
Ethel Mae Blake of Berlin, passed away on July 11, 2022, born March 16, 1934 in New Britain to the late Amelia O’Connell and fathers Amel Battistone & Matthew O’Connell. As an only child, Ethel met and married her childhood sweetheart, Charles W. Blake (predeceased), also an only child. Their love story grew to include five children, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Darlene L. Estela, 75, of Bristol, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, July 16, 2022 after a brief battle with biliary cancer. She was born on April 22, 1947 in Bristol, daughter of the late Felix and Anna (Osenkowski) Luba. Darlene was...
Henry “Hank” T. Warkoski, 93, of Avon, former Terryville resident, husband of Diana (Byrne) Warkoski, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Avon Health Center. He was born on March 20, 1929, in Terryville, son of the late Stephen and Stephie (Ozerhauski) Warkoski. Hank proudly served in the...
Ahmed Alkatabi, 71, 152 Beaver St., New Britain, improper turn/stop – no signal. Mariah Baron, 27, 37 Mountain View Dr., Wolcott, failure to drive in proper lane. Terrance L. Belford, 40, 147 School St., Bristol, operate mv without license. Carlos G. Fernandez, 41, 444 Burritt St., New Britain, traveling...
Bristol resident Pam Drzewiecki has been named the recipient of the Community Solutions, Inc.'s 2022 Brian Farrell Sr. "Heart of LISA, Inc." award in recognition of her support of the organization's mission. The locally-based youth division of Community Solutions, Inc., LISA, Inc., assists those in the care of child protective...
BRISTOL – The Bristol Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday honored newly transferred Officer Spencer Boisvert with the Life Saving Award and Officer of the Month for May. On April 7, said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould, Boisvert was dispatched for a home check due to a friend reporting concern for a resident not answering the door.
Teams of volunteers spent this past Saturday making repairs and improvements to the homes of two veterans, in tribute to their service to our country. Peter Johnson of Plainville and Richard Glidden of Berlin were the 174th and 175th veterans to be served by House of Heroes Connecticut (HOHCT), a Hamden-based non-profit that provides veterans and their surviving spouses with one-day, no-cost home improvements with a focus on safety and accessibility.
PLAINVILLE – The local Ahern Family, founders of the "Scoops For Troops" initiative, had an extremely successful "Swim-A-Thon" fundraiser this past Saturday. Scott Ahern, father of Kara Ahern and her 12-year-old brother, Michael, who started "Scoops for Troops" in 2019, said that the event was "amazing." "We had great...
SOUTHINGTON – Southington Little League North has been selected among three non-profits as the second-quarter winners of American Eagle Financial Credit Union's "Cash Back to the Community" program. American Eagle Financial Credit Union donates one percent of its credit and debit card interchange income, the fee paid for credit...
SOUTHINGTON – Taste of Southington will return Aug. 4, bringing several local restaurants to a "food festival" at The Barnes Museum. The Taste of Southington will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the grounds of The Barnes Museum at 85 N. Main St. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of foods from participating restaurants.
SOUTHINGTON – With temperatures on the rise, Southington is opening multiple cooling centers to relieve people with no air-conditioning. The centers will be The Calendar House Senior Center, Southington Public Library and the Southington Police Department. The Calendar House Senior Center will be open through Thursday from 8:30 a.m....
BRISTOL – As Donna Osuch steps back from a leadership position with the United Way of West Central Connecticut and the Bristol Ending Homelessness Task Force, Executive Director of St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol Christine Thebarge has taken the reins. Among some of the latest developments St....
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 has received numerous recognitions at the state convention of the American Legion - including past commander Steve Pintarich winning "Legionnaire of the Year." According to ctlegion.org, the Department Convention was held from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10. During...
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library's 2022 Author Luncheon returns, which will bring two-time Pulitzer Prize award winning author, Colson Whitehead to speak at DoubleTree by Hilton. "We are very happy to have a Pulitzer Prize winning author come to Bristol," said Scott Stanton, assistant director at Bristol Public Library....
Adam C. Osak, 34, of 12 Pinecrest Dr., was charged July 13 with third degree assault and second degree disorderly conduct. Duane Cruz, 46, of 8 Bank St., Danbury, was charged July 16 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rebekah Ross, 50, of no certain...
BRISTOL – The Bristol Cambridge Park Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club held its Careers for Cambridge Workforce Development Program July 13 and invited DK Movement to speak with area youth. Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Vice President of Development Jay Maia said, “The program provides hope,...
BRISTOL – The Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services has announced the champions of its 2022 Men’s Spring Softball Leagues and is taking sign-ups for the fall season starting soon. The Champions of the 2022 Men’s Spring Softball Leagues are the “Fancy Bagels” and the “Kookies” teams....
Comments / 0