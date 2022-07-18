ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bryce Moore
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YQIt_0gjtWM3H00

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii ( KHON ) — It was a wedding that Dillon and Riley Murphy will remember forever.

The Hawaii Island couple said they were initially concerned that Tropical Storm Darby would rain on their big day at Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona over the weekend. Darby fizzled out , but then the waves came crashing.

“And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon said. “And luckily there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it.”

Wife and husband among Greenwood mall victims; gunman identified

The Murphys told KHON that everyone at the reception was also safe as well. Riley said seeing unity in the face of hardship taught her a life lesson after the water rushed in.

“And just the analogy of, you know, life and storms hit. And it’s just, it’s so important to come together and to have all of our family and our loved ones there and it just made it very special,” Riley said.

After a little cleanup and drying off, it was not the wedding the Murphys had dreamed of – they said it was even better.

“But we did end up getting some good pictures with like waves splashing up and the ceremony was beautiful,” Dillon said.

Massive eagle ray jumps into Alabama family’s boat during fishing tournament

“We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” Riley said.

“The show still went on and it was, it was a really, really fun night,” Riley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Where the scorching July heatwave is hitting the US hardest

(The Hill) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued heat-related advisories for millions of Americans this week as a heat wave creates warmer than usual temperatures in large areas of the United States. At least 28 states issued heat warnings on Wednesday, as states like Oklahoma and Texas...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Record heat affecting food, causing concern for fall yields

WACO (NewsNation) — Record-breaking heat is bearing down on America’s farmland. NewsNation went to scorching hot Texas to take a look at the heat’s impact on farms and produce. Currently in the middle of one of the hottest U.S. summers on record, the southwest region of the...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Alabama State
WTWO/WAWV

Casey White faces firearm charges in Indiana after escape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail before being located in southern Indiana, is now facing gun charges. On Thursday, a federal grand jury in Evansville returned an indictment charging White with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Discounts and daily deals at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — A trip to the Indiana State Fair does not need to bust your bank account!. Organizers say there are daily deals and discounts throughout all 18 days of the fair, which runs from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, August 21. Perhaps the easiest way to save is...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Wedding#The Waves#Tropical Storm Darby#Khon
WTWO/WAWV

Doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old girl moves to sue AG Rokita for defamation

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — An attorney representing Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim, has filed a tort claim against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita — the first step in a defamation lawsuit against Rokita. “Mr. Rokita’s false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession constitute […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Holcomb and Pritzker see positive approval ratings: poll

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) have the support of at least half of their state’s voters, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult. The poll released this week found that 54% of registered voters in Indiana approve of Holcomb’s performance, against 35% who do not. While 51% of Illinois […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Senate Republicans axe second taxpayer refund, propose suspending sales tax on residential utilities instead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate Republicans are proposing a bill for the upcoming special session that will throw out Governor Eric Holcomb’s proposed $225 taxpayer refund and instead offer Hoosiers a six-month suspension on sales tax on residential utilities. This suspension would include the 7% sales tax on electricity, water, gas, internet and phone bills. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy