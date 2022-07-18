ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Man found dead at Fish Lake Trailhead identified

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 2 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man found dead near the Fish Lake Trailhead last week has been identified.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the man as 62-year-old Willard Neighbour.

Neighbour’s cause and manner of death have not yet been identified and are still under investigation by police.

No arrests have been made.

Spokane, WA
