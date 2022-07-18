Clinton Police Arrest Report (7/18)

A Warrensburg man has been charged with felonies for allegedly assaulting law-enforcement officers and resisting arrest after a reported incident on July 15. According to a probable-cause statement, after authorities put handcuffs on Tony Dale Barron after a traffic stop and subsequent arrest, they say Barron became hostile toward officers and head-butted an officer in the nose. They also say Barron resisted arrest and caused injuries to two officers. One officer sustained cuts and bruises to their arms and legs, and the other sustained an injury to their finger.

