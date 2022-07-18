Clay and Jamie Bolser join Richmond Community Schools in leadership positions

RICHMOND, Ind. — On the last day of May, Richmond Community Schools named Clay Bolser as the high school’s new head girls basketball coach. Eleven days later, his wife, Jamie Bolser, became RCS’ new chief human resource officer.

Clay was a 1994 graduate of Richmond High School. Prior to this new opportunity, Jamie lived her whole life in Howard County. Despite their different backgrounds, they are both “excited” to start their new positions.

According to an RCS release, Clay brings over 20 years of coaching experience to the Red Devil program, having coached at Bellmont, Northeastern, Plainfield, North Miami and Oak Hill.

“I am excited about the opportunity to teach and coach in Richmond and be a part of the school district that had a tremendous impact on my life and the lives of so many others in this city,” Clay said in the release. “I have always been a proud alumnus of Richmond High School and am looking forward to returning to the community and being on staff at RCS.”

Clay also has 23 years of experience as an art teacher as well as six years in athletic department leadership positions. At its July 6 meeting, the Richmond school board approved Clay to become an assistant athletic director at the high school to go along with his teaching and coaching duties.

The release states that Clay uses basketball to teach life lessons alongside the game. He said he is leaving a “phenomenal” situation at Oak Hill to try to make an impact on his hometown.

“I will work my very best to make this program one that everyone past, present and future will be excited to be a part of,” Clay said in the release. This city, this school and this program will receive my very best, and I am thankful for the opportunity.”

Just as Clay returns to Richmond with over 20 years of coaching experience, Jamie comes with over 20 years of diverse leadership experience, a separate RCS release states. Jamie was the chief financial officer at Northwestern School Corporation for eight years while simultaneously serving as the president of the Howard County Council. She also served two terms as the Howard County Assessor.

"I am looking forward to joining the RCS team and the opportunity to be a part of the Richmond community,” Jamie said in the release. “I was a lifelong resident of Howard County, so the decision did not come easy. With that said, I am excited to build new relationships and my home in Richmond.”

At Northwestern, Jamie balanced the budget and implemented a districtwide, student-focused strategic plan while partnering with various community organizations, the release states.

As county council president, she improved community relationships, employee retention and recruitment. During her tenure, Howard County was debt-free and financially stable.

As assessor, she recovered 100 percent of taxes collected by General Motors, Delphi and Chrysler in a nationally recognized settlement. This was especially notable considering other states were settling for only 10 percent at the time.

