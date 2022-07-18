NLRPD: 2 found shot after crash on MacArthur Drive

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on McArthur Drive.

According to officials from the North Little Rock Police Department, two people were found shot in the 3600 block of McArthur Drive after a vehicle crash.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say one of the two victims is in critical condition, while the other victim’s injuries are listed as non-life threatening.

Investigators say the shooting began at another location and then ended after the vehicle collision on MacArthur Drive

Department investigators have also not released any information on a possible suspect at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

