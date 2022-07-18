ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

ALS Upstate New York Chapter joins Advance Media NY to ‘Get Soaked’ for ALS in Syracuse

By Advance Media New York
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter and Advance Media NY will team up to raise critical funds and awareness for the fight against ALS by participating in the ALS Association’s CEO Soak on Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. at Clinton Square. The CEO Soak is the “grown...

Armory Square headed for a resurgence? Plus, NYC residents pour into CNY (Good Morning CNY for July 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 95; Low: 75. Heat alerts issued for Upstate NY. See 5-day forecast. UPSTATE NEW YORK’S OWN NINJA: Upstate New York fans of the popular television series “American Ninja Warrior” will have a hometown competitor to root for this season. Anthony Eardley, 31, an underwater welder from Oneonta, advanced to the finals thanks to his performance in the semifinal round, which aired on Monday. Meanwhile, another contestant completed the course, then announced that he’s be attending Syracuse University. (Courtesy Elizabeth Morris | NBC)
SYRACUSE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate NY Town’s Name Is One Of The Most Awkward In the WORLD

We have so many weird and dirty-sounding town names here in the state of New York, but there is one that rises above the rest that is one of the 30 most awkward in the WORLD. Now before we get to the New York town that made Travel A Lot's list of the "30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities In the World," let's check out some other gems that also received this honor.
POLITICS
Company news: Ronald Smith and Kathryn Stover hired by Dermody, Burke & Brown

Dermody, Burke & Brown CPAs LLC announed two recent new hires in its Syracuse office. Ronald Smith joined the firm as an associate in the audit and accounting department. He received a bachelor of science degree in accounting from State University College at Oswego. Prior to being hired on a full-time basis, he interned both in the audit and accounting department and the tax department at the company. He is working to complete the certification process to earn his designation as a Certified Public Accountant and resides in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
Lite 98.7

Wait What? New York State Signs Law To Officially Rename Route 20

If there's any reason to change the name of a well known road in New York State, then this has to be it. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation in Albany, officially renaming New York's portion of U.S. Route 20. It will now be referred to as "New York Medal of Honor Highway", joining 10 other states who have renamed the route to the same name.
POLITICS
NY Cannabis Insider hosting NYC meetup August 23

NY Cannabis Insider Live, a unique business-to-business conference bringing together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry, will host several in-person events around the state this fall. The next meetup is scheduled for Aug. 23 in New York City. Showcasing industry thought...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

It’s A Huge Tuesday In New York State

Just imagine what you would and could do with a half billion dollars! There is a chance that YOU might be the lucky winner and the big day is coming. Start planning for that dream mansion, trip of a lifetime or the opportunity to give back....big time!. There was no...
BUFFALO, NY
waer.org

New York State commits 2.8 million dollars towards CNY farmland

New York state is investing millions to save local farmland. committing more than 2.8 million dollars to conserve. The state will committ more than $2.8 million to conserve nearly 1,000 acres in Central New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday after a listening session with farmers on Long Island. The...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Dangerous, Potentially Deadly Heatwave To Hit Most Of New York State

New York State is warning residents to be careful and prepare for extreme heat today, July 19 through Thursday, July 21, 2022. Extreme heat can quickly cause death in people and animals. Former NFL player Marion Barber III just recently died due to heat stroke. Barber was found dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment on June 1.
NFL
WIBX 950

Forest Ranger Saves Angler After His Kayak Flips In This CNY Pond

This is just another reason to make your safety a priority when kayaking or canoeing in New York State this summer. 911 Dispatch recently received a call of a kayaker in distress in Onondaga County. An angler from Jamesville was fishing in the Labrador Hollow Unique Area, around the Town of Fabius, when he fell out of his kayak and into the water.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Morning News Reporter Is Leaving Western New York

One famous face will be leaving Western New York in just a few weeks. You have gotten to know her over the last few years on the television screen every morning, but before she dabbled in television, she was a radio personality. She has brought fun and smiles to Buffalo’s morning television audience, serving as one of your most trusted sources for news in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse’s iconic staircase needs a $1.2M fix; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for July 19)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 68. Storms, near-record heat this week. See 5-day forecast. STEEP PRICE FOR ICONIC STAIRS’ REPAIR: Lauren Radford descends the 178 steps toward Euclid Avenue from Westminster Park on Syracuse’s East Side. The concrete and brick steps were built almost 100 years ago and are the stuff of legend, heavily used by neighborhood walkers and a destination for all manner of runners, ruck sackers, college athletes and anyone seeking a challenge. Now, the steps are crumbling. Pouring life back into them will likely cost more than $1 million, and every time people start imagining what the project could become, the price tag goes even higher. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Report: Family donated $300K to Hochul, got $367M from NY for their business

A new report says a New York City family donated $300,000 to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign and received millions from the state for their business. The Times Union reports the New Jersey-based electronic wholesaler Digital Gadgets LLC, owned by NYC entrepreneur Charlie Tebele, was paid $637 million in taxpayer funds to provide at-home Covid-19 test kits for the NYS Department of Health. The agency, controlled by Hochul, made 239 separate payments between Dec. 30 and March 25 without a formal contract or any competitive bidding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Record heat possible today in Upstate NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Some Upstate New York cities could break heat records today as a surge of warm, humid air continues to roll in. The National Weather Service predicts that Binghamton will reach 94 degrees; the record for July 20 is 93, set in 1991.The forecast for Syracuse today is 94 degrees, and the record is 96, set in 1991.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in Syracuse! Is it Yours?

1-5-12-22-24 The ticket was sold at the NA Market on Midland Avenue in Onondaga County and is worth $17,468.50. The latest lottery winner comes just days after someone won Cash for Life. The winning second prize ticket that hit all 5 numbers but missed the Cash Ball, was sold at Josming Discount on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

