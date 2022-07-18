Arguments scheduled as DASO, county lawyer respond to DA’s subpoena pile-up

LAS CRUCES – A court scheduled oral arguments to hear both sides of the subpoena dispute between the district attorney and the sheriff.

Last month, 3rd Judicial District Attorney Gerald Byers sued Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart. Byers accused Stewart of neglecting a constitutional duty to serve the DA's subpoenas. Byers requested a judge issue a writ of mandamus. If granted, the writ would compel Stewart and the sheriff's office to deliver Byers' subpoenas.

In the DA's petition, Byers says that Stewart and Major Jon Day entered the DA's office using an employee-only elevator on June 9. Stewart and Day then dropped a pile of subpoenas on the DA's desk and said DASO wouldn't be serving them, according to Byers' petition.

"The results of her (Stewart's) actions could result in many criminal cases being dismissed," the petition stated.

A subpoena is a formal request for a person to appear in court or provide documents during judicial proceedings.

In a response filed in district court, Doña Ana County lawyer Nelson Goodin argued that the DA's office failed to establish that DASO has any responsibility to deliver their subpoenas. Specifically, Byers cited a New Mexico law outlining a sheriff's obligations. The code compels sheriff's offices to cooperate with prosecutors.

"It is also declared (a peace officer's) duty to cooperate with and assist the attorney general, district attorney or other prosecutor, if any, in all reasonable ways," the code reads.

However, Goodin pointed out that nothing in the code notes a sheriff's duty to deliver subpoenas. Goodin also argues that state law is clear when it comes to who is responsible for serving papers.

"The legislature has, however, placed the responsibility of serving papers in district court matters on the parties," Goodin wrote in the response.

In this context, the parties are prosecutors and the defense team.

Goodin and Byers, represented by lawyer George Harrison and Chief Deputy District Attorney Heather Cosentino Chavez, are scheduled to rehash their positions on June 19. 12th judicial District Judge John Sugg will oversee the oral arguments.

Stewart and Day are expected to testify during the hearing, according to witness lists submitted by both parties. Additionally, the DA's office listed County Manager Fernando Macias on their witnesses list.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.