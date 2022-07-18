ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Arguments scheduled as DASO, county lawyer respond to DA’s subpoena pile-up

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjNI8_0gjtSzB600

LAS CRUCES – A court scheduled oral arguments to hear both sides of the subpoena dispute between the district attorney and the sheriff.

Last month, 3rd Judicial District Attorney Gerald Byers sued Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart. Byers accused Stewart of neglecting a constitutional duty to serve the DA's subpoenas. Byers requested a judge issue a writ of mandamus. If granted, the writ would compel Stewart and the sheriff's office to deliver Byers' subpoenas.

In the DA's petition, Byers says that Stewart and Major Jon Day entered the DA's office using an employee-only elevator on June 9. Stewart and Day then dropped a pile of subpoenas on the DA's desk and said DASO wouldn't be serving them, according to Byers' petition.

"The results of her (Stewart's) actions could result in many criminal cases being dismissed," the petition stated.

A subpoena is a formal request for a person to appear in court or provide documents during judicial proceedings.

In a response filed in district court, Doña Ana County lawyer Nelson Goodin argued that the DA's office failed to establish that DASO has any responsibility to deliver their subpoenas. Specifically, Byers cited a New Mexico law outlining a sheriff's obligations. The code compels sheriff's offices to cooperate with prosecutors.

"It is also declared (a peace officer's) duty to cooperate with and assist the attorney general, district attorney or other prosecutor, if any, in all reasonable ways," the code reads.

However, Goodin pointed out that nothing in the code notes a sheriff's duty to deliver subpoenas. Goodin also argues that state law is clear when it comes to who is responsible for serving papers.

"The legislature has, however, placed the responsibility of serving papers in district court matters on the parties," Goodin wrote in the response.

In this context, the parties are prosecutors and the defense team.

Goodin and Byers, represented by lawyer George Harrison and Chief Deputy District Attorney Heather Cosentino Chavez, are scheduled to rehash their positions on June 19. 12th judicial District Judge John Sugg will oversee the oral arguments.

Stewart and Day are expected to testify during the hearing, according to witness lists submitted by both parties. Additionally, the DA's office listed County Manager Fernando Macias on their witnesses list.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Source New Mexico

The two people behind the election denial movement in New Mexico

David Clements said it’s time to start the executions. Speaking to a crowd of dozens at the Gospel Light Baptist Church in Rio Rancho, Clements and his wife Erin outlined their theories that the 2020 election was stolen and told the crowd that massive voter fraud is a pervasive problem in New Mexico’s election system today. Then David Clements told the crowd what he thinks should be done to fix it.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Child advocacy group questions statement from governors campaign about CYFD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A scorching summer day in northwest Albuquerque doesn't stop Maralyn Beck from playing with her niece. Beck's love for children is something she has devoted her life to, she is the Executive Director of New Mexico Child First Network. She founded the organization in 2018, to improve the lives of children in foster care.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Anti-abortion activists from across the U.S. converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center of the court battle that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, but New Mexico’s governor vowed not to back down from her support for access to abortions.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
lascrucesbulletin.com

Schaljo-Hernandez looking forward to service on the county commission

Christopher Schaljo-Hernandez will not be officially declared Doña Ana County Commissioner-elect until after the Nov. 8 general election. But the Mesilla resident and local business owner is the only candidate for commission District 1 on the ballot, so the outcome is a foregone conclusion. No Republicans or Libertarians filed...
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS Miami

Prosecutor on Cruz: "Cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly"

MIAMI - Lead prosecutor Mike Satz spoke of Nikolas Cruz's brutality during Monday's opening statements as he stalked a three-story classroom building, firing his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle down hallways and into classrooms. Click here for continuing coverage and to watch opening statements live. Cruz sometimes walked back to wounded victims and killed them with a second volley of shots.  "Cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly" was how Satz described him, describing a video Cruz made three days before the massacre."This is what the defendent said: 'Hello, my name is Nik. I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is...
PARKLAND, FL
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop. NMSP says the officer was surveilling Cooks Rd in Santa Fe in reference […]
SANTA FE, NM
KTSM

Teen girl rescued from alleged kidnapper at bus station

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – FBI agents rescued a 15-year-old-girl from her alleged kidnapper in El Paso. Alex Roman Nguyen, 28, was arrested and accused of kidnapping the teen. The FBI El Paso division received a tip from the Cincinnati Field Office regarding Nguyen’s possible route to California. Nguyen a resident of San Diego, was […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Harrison
Person
Austin Trout
KVIA

El Paso fines public for overgrown vegetation and weeds

EL PASO, Texas– Homeowners should be aware of overgrown weeds on their property as monsoon season increases vegetation and their chance for city fines. Ellen Smyth, Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer said this is a recurring issue and is elevated during this time. Smyth said property owners should...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Police urge caution as school begins in Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM - With local public schools opening for a new semester, the Las Cruces Police Department encourages motorists to drive with caution, particularly when traveling near school zones and bus stops. Las Cruces police suggest following these tips for a successful – and safe – school year:
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico State Police officer found dead at home

GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. — The New Mexico State Police Department conducted a wellness check where they discovered officer Omar Carrasco dead. The wellness check saw no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be done at the Office of the Medical Investigator. The officer did not show up to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Daso
KTSM

Man arrested after robbing two Socorro establishments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars for aggravated robbery. The incident happened the night of July 12, 2022 around 2:55 a.m. in the City of Socorro. The Socorro Police Department Patrol Division responded to two scenes and secured the locations involved. The Criminal Investigations Division took the lead on the investigation […]
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

EPPD Bomb Squad responds to call in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Bomb Squad has been sent to an incident in Northeast El Paso. According to EPPD officials, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) requested the bomb squad after a call along the 10200 block of Kenworthy in Northeast El Paso. The call for assistance […]
EL PASO, TX
Government Technology

New Mexico Call Center at 64% Vacancy Rate Boosts Pay

(TNS) — Persistent staffing shortages at the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center, which have created job vacancy rates as high as 67 percent, have prompted officials to make big changes intended to keep employees in their jobs and to recruit new workers to fill critical positions. The overtaxed...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Farmington Local News

Farmington Regional Animal Shelter Empty the Shelters Event

A new report from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions ranks San Juan County sixth in the state for weekly wages, though the county still falls short of the state-wide average. Expand your professional network by applying to Connect New Mexico, and the Farmington Regional Animals Shelter is hosting its second low-cost adoption event in as many months. This story is sponsored by Traegers Bar
FARMINGTON, NM
The Associated Press

New Mexico tax changes benefit lower-income residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The tax burden for funding state government and public schools in New Mexico is shifting slightly toward wealthier residents as the state stops collecting taxes on most Social Security benefits. The Legislature’s budget and accountability office estimates that recent state tax reforms will reduce state income by about $94 million during the budget year that began July 1. New Mexico this month stopped collecting income taxes on social security benefits for individuals who make $100,000 or less, or joint tax filers who report $150,000 or less in annual income. The estimates were published Tuesday as the Legislature’s lead state budget-writing committee met in Silver City to discuss tax policy, wildfire recovery efforts and trends in crime and crime prevention. New Mexico will ramp down income tax collections further through an exemption for military pensions, the creation of a child tax credit and an expansion of other tax credits aimed at low-income households.
INCOME TAX
Deming Headlight

Deming Border agents foil human smuggling attempt

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents in cooperation with law enforcementpartners disrupted 20 vehicular human smuggling schemes rescuing 129 smuggled migrants last week.The most significant of these events occurred on July 10, at 4 a.m., when Las Cruces Border Patrolagents assigned to the I-10 immigration checkpoint encountered a Ford Excursion sports utility vehicleattempting to circumvent inspection. The driver failed to yield to agents as they were attempting to stopthe vehicle. A vehicle immobilization device was used to bring the Ford Excursion to a stop on NewMexico Highway 549.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy