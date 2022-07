A 28-year-old has been charged for a double murder in Venice that took place earlier this year. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 15 around 4:50 p.m., Pacific Division officers responded to the call of a death investigation in the 1100 block of Berkeley Drive and discovered two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. West Bureau Homicide responded and conducted a death investigation. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Brandon Neal, a resident of the location, and 31-year-old Courtney Johnson, a visitor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO