It all started with a haircut. Griffin Burns sat down in Noah Anderson’s barber chair in Uptown Normal, a day before his 25th birthday in December of 2019, feeling slightly depressed about his path in life. A year prior he’d set a goal of having a small business endeavor to “put his flag in.” He'd dabbled in small side businesses while working for State Farm, but nothing stuck. He shared all of this with Anderson, who casually mentioned that Mother Murphy’s was for sale. The conversation became a life-changing moment.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO