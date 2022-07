Don Hoover, who grew up in North Tonawanda, took an interest in harness racing while attending Schenectady Union College near Saratoga Springs. Before long, he was a horse owner and saw some success after college, so he quit his job at a bank so that he could train and drive his own horses. After a few years, he moved into management at harness tracks, then spent some time with his own horses again before being offered the job as live racing director and racing secretary in February at Batavia Downs.

