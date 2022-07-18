ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Toronto Blue Jays pick Louisiana Tech baseball's Ryan Jennings in 2022 MLB Draft

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biFOI_0gjtQF5S00

Louisiana Tech baseball right-handed pitcher Ryan Jennings was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Jennings spent two seasons with Louisiana Tech. In his time with the Bulldogs they made consecutive NCAA Tournament Regional appearances and won their first Conference-USA Tournament championship.

Prior to his time at Tech, the New Braunfels, Texas native spent two seasons at Wharton Junior College. He entered the MLB Draft with one year left of NCAA eligibility .

STAYING AT TECH:Louisiana Tech baseball coach Lane Burroughs' contract extended through 2027 season

DYNAMIC DUO:'The best of my life': Taylor Young, Steele Netterville finish Louisiana Tech baseball careers

Jennings was a key part of the Bulldogs' starting rotation.

The 6-foot, 190-pound pitcher had a season high of 14 strikeouts against Rice on April 9. Jennings (5-1) had 21 appearances and 14 starts posted a 3.59 ERA, striking out 95 in 90⅓ innings.

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Let’s Play Ball!: Dixie Youth Baseball Regional World Series to take place from July 21st to July 24th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From July 21, 2022, to July 24, 2022, Discover Monroe-West Monroe and the East Ouachita Recreation District will host the Dixie Youth Baseball Regional World Series at the Ouachita Sportsplex. Divisions include 6U T-ball, 6U Coach Pitch, 7U Coach Pitch, and 11U. Teams from Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi will […]
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Action! Danny Snead earned Top Gun honors in the Air Force

COUSHATTA, La. -- As Top Gun: Maverick soars back on the big screen the captivating sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, Danny Snead won’t set any speed records getting to the theater. “I saw the first one. My wife won't watch it with me anymore. And she said...
COUSHATTA, LA
KNOE TV8

Pedestrian bridge near Carroll High getting some school spirit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new look is coming to Renwick Street bridge in Monroe as part of an effort to improve the look of the city. The pedestrian bridge crosses the heavily traveled Highway 165 near Carroll High School. Officials say it’ll be emblazoned with the words Carroll High School Bulldog Nation.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
KSLA

Natchitoches police mourn loss of one of their own

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) officer died from a sudden medical event while on the job. On July 17, with saddened hearts, the Natchitoches Police Department announced that while working in the downtown district of Natchitoches, Officer Brian Olliff died. Olliff reportedly had an unexpected medical event that ultimately led to his death.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

5 shot at memorial in Monroe, teen brothers wanted by police

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on July 16, 2022, in the 2200 block of Adams Street after a crowd gathered in the area for a memorial around 10:30 p.m. Officials said that an argument began between a few parties in attendance...
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Jennings
Natchitoches Times

Why does crime increase in the summer?

Natchitoches Chief of Police Nikeo Collins points out the summer season in Natchitoches isn’t as quiet for law enforcement as he would like. “During the summertime, even though students leave and we have less population and you notice traffic’s relieved, it should be a time where we can just rest and relax. We can’t though,” he says. Collins explains that Natchitoches experiences an annual spike in crime that coincides with the arrival of summer.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Renwick Street Bridge will have a new look soon

Check out these wild turkeys at the Monroe zoo. Organizers with the United Way of NELA are continuing their heirship program to help individuals who inherit property avoid losing the real estate. Feed Your Soul: The Thirsty Farmer Winery. Updated: 16 hours ago. Wine is normally not associated with Northeast...
MONROE, LA
KEDM

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office investigation leads to arrest

The investigation into the shooting incident last evening on Delwood Drive @ 165 has led to the arrest of Michael T. Bass. Bass has been booked into OCC. He is being charged with attempted second degree murder, resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech#Mlb Draft#Ncaa Eligibility#The Toronto Blue Jays#Wharton Junior College#Bulldogs
KNOE TV8

A Bastrop city councilman has passed away

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop city council member, Larry Prater, has died. Prater was serving his second term on the board for District B. The mayor of Bastrop, Betty Alford-Olive, said she is saddened by his death and that he will be remembered for his dedication to serving the community.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need help identifying a person of interest for burglaries in the area

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently looking into several recent burglaries in the Bawcomville area of West Monroe. The picture below is a surveillance camera photo of a person of interest investigators are trying to identify. Anyone with any information about […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Sleeping couple prompts complaint

Ruston Police arrested two people Friday morning after responding to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Cassidy Lane off Cooktown Road. Officers observed a parked car with the engine running in the 1100 block of Cassidy Lane. A man, later identified as Daniel Harvey, 36, of West Monroe, was asleep behind the wheel and a female, later identified as Jaclyn Duncan, 39, of Jonesboro, was asleep in the passenger seat. Officers awoke Harvey and had him step out of the vehicle. Harvey’s appearance indicated probable drug use. Duncan was awakened as well and the two were questioned about their presence at the residence. The investigation led to a search of the car which revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Police arrest Rayville man after Richland Parish homicide

As the investigation has progressed, 19-year-old Johntaviuos Sledge of Rayville has been identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained. Sledge has been identified as the shooter involved in the murder of 22-year-old Quattrous Jones. He was arrested and booked into Richland Parish Detention Center. Sledge is charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree murder.
RICHLAND PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KNOE TV8

Monroe Fire responds to two-house fire on Olive Street

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a two-house fire on Olive Street on July 18. They say one house became engulfed in flames and caught a neighboring house on fire. The neighboring house had one person inside, but they were able to get out unharmed.
MONROE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

NPSO Makes Arrest for Second Degree Attempted Murder

About 1:15 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, Natchitoches Police Officers responded to a business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue regarding a disturbance that occurred in the store. While officers were heading to the business they were notified by Police Communication Officers that a vehicle was shooting at...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
The News-Star

The News-Star

1K+
Followers
926
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy