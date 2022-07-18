Emily Ratajkowski and Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Shutterstock

It’s over. Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, have broken up following four years of marriage, a source tells In Touch.

“She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong,” the source says in reference to the former couple’s only child, Sylvester, who was born in 2021. The model has not yet filed for divorce but is “talking to attorneys.”

On Thursday, July 14, the couple sparked split rumors when Emily was seen without her wedding ring.

The film producer and the Gone Girl actress maintained a low-profile romance since they shocked fans in February 2018 when they got married. Rather than having a huge guest list and a large gathering, Emily and Sebastian opted for a quick courthouse ceremony.

“I thought about it for about 30 seconds,” Emily joked about her shotgun nuptials while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2018. “No, it was a city hall courthouse wedding. I guess I didn’t know what I always wanted to do, which is maybe why it was so untraditional.”

During her appearance on the show, Emily also detailed how Sebastian proposed to her.

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [in New York City],” she said at the time. “He didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah.’ And then, he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

After that, Emily and Sebastian created their own rings themselves.

“We walked into Chinatown and bought, like, an ounce of gold,” the “Blurred Lines” music video star added. “And he was like, ‘We’ll melt down the gold to make the rings.’ … I just feel like making it yourself, like, how could you be more personal?”

Shortly after exchanging vows, the former lovebirds went Instagram official. However, Emily and Sebastian rarely shared glimpses of their marriage with fans via social media. Nevertheless, Emily occasionally posted a sweet photo alongside her husband to celebrate their anniversary.

In February 2020, the California native shared a photo of the couple’s first kiss as spouses, writing, “10/10 would marry again (& again & again & again) [sic].”

One year later, the supermodel shared a candid picture of them together and captioned the moment, “Never be afraid of falling.”

In March 2021, the duo welcomed their now-1-year-old son.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” the Entourage star captioned an Instagram post at the time, which featured a snapshot of her nursing her child. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.