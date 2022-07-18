ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Evers announces grants to build affordable housing

By Kyle Jones
fox47.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will invest in projects to develop affordable housing across the state. Governor Evers announced a series of grants Monday worth over $32 million, meant to fund affordable multifamily housing projects statewide. The move...

fox47.com

Comments / 2

Rowdy Yates
1d ago

Great fund more slumlords that bring criminal activity along with them when they move in. WORST gov EVERs

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxpr.org

Wisconsin housing market affected by lack of supply, report says

Wisconsin's housing market is still being affected by lack of supply, according to a report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association. Statewide median prices have gone up 10 percent through six months this year compared to the same timeframe in 2021. However, overall listings during the month of June were down...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Direct payments of $500 to be sent to Wisconsin families every month for a year

Several families in a Wisconsin city will begin earning an extra $500 every month for an entire year starting this month. The government of Madison, Wisconsin, invited families interested in the Madison Forward Fund to apply to the program from June 21 through July 3 and randomly selected 155 applicants to receive the monthly payments. The funds of the program, totaling $930,000, were provided by donations from private donors, not the city's tax dollars, according to Channel3000.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Picket prompted by worker exploitation in Madison Yard Project

On Tuesday, for over four hours, an estimated thirty labor and community members walked an informational picket, called by the Carpenters union, demanding fair and legal working conditions at the Madison Yard Project, at the former site of the now-demolished state Department of Transportation building at University Avenue and Segoe Road in Madison. Specifically, the union is demanding the removal of one contractor, Suburban Drywall, which the union claims is making an end around tax and labor laws by exploiting undocumented and immigrant workers. Mike Higgins, Business Representative for the Carpenters Union, explained why the informational picket was called.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Middleton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
Madison, WI
Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Madison, WI
Health
City
Barneveld, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wisfarmer.com

Jennerman leads Wisconsin Farm Technology into the future

LOYAL, Wis. – In the spring of 2020, Arnie Jennerman was named to succeed Matt Glewen as the general manager of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, and was scheduled to work with Glewen over a two-year transition period. But then COVID-19 intervened, and the 2020 show was canceled. The two...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Madison adds second response team, second station for CARES team

MADISON, Wis. — Madison is expanding its emergency response program. City officials announced Tuesday that the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program, which launched last September, will add a second responding location and a second unit. The CARES program responds to non-violent, behavioral health-related emergencies. The goal is to...
MADISON, WI
thefabricator.com

Alliant Energy to build 414 MW of solar projects in Wisconsin

Construction is poised to move forward on six solar projects totaling 414 MW after Wisconsin regulators gave final approval to Alliant Energy’s second phase of solar development plans. The projects are among 12 utility-scale solar sites Alliant Energy is developing as part of its Clean Energy Blueprint that will add nearly 1,100 MW of solar energy generation to the state’s energy grid.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Southeastern Wisconsin may be headed for another casino controversy as possible Kenosha site advances

A possible off-reservation Native American casino is a step closer for Kenosha County. The Village Board in Bristol Tuesday night OKed an agreement that gives Kenosha Landco LLC up to two years to buy 60 acres the village owns just west of I-94 in the city of Kenosha. Kenosha Landco is linked to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which was blocked in an attempt to open a casino at the former Kenosha dog racing track nearly a decade ago.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Arpa#National Housing Trust
wisfarmer.com

U.S. Senate candidate Barnes jeopardizes dairy’s future in Wisconsin

Earlier this week, the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate met to debate various policy issues ahead of Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 Primary. At the debate, the likely front runner in the field, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, signaled strong anti-CAFO sentiment rooted in complete falsehoods. His comments were summarized in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
veronapress.com

Carl Miller named 2022 Wisconsin Grocer of the Year

Along with the variety of products and services Carl's stores provide, he is involved in the community. Carl and his stores participate in Adopt-a-Highway. They also run the nonprofit brat stand with all proceeds going towards the Verona youth sports groups. This is a yearly service that Carl and the Miller family participates in.
VERONA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Northeast Wisconsin excited for economic boost from EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh is getting ready to welcome the World’s Largest Aviation Celebration. EAA AirVenture kicks off Monday, July 25 and goes through Sunday, July 31. AirVenture visitors will receive a warm welcome from businesses who count on the economic boost. More than 500,000 people from around...
OSHKOSH, WI
fox47.com

How to save for college while accounts lose value

MADISON, Wis. — Many Americans are watching their investments dwindle. Stocks, 401(k) accounts, and even college savings plans are taking significant hits. One estimate shows the average 529 plan lost about 11% in the first six months of 2022. Plans dropped from $25,395 in December of 2021 to $21,016 by mid June, according to data compiled by ISS Market Intelligence for CNBC.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS 58

UW Health doctor donates kidney to former patient

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For almost as long as Dr. Djamali has been caring for patients, he's wanted to donate one of his kidneys to a patient in need of a transplant. Now, the doctor at UW Health in Madison finally gets to help someone in need. Wisconsin native...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wednesday is last day to register online, by mail for Wisconsin primary election

MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday is the last day voters can register online or by mail to vote in Wisconsin’s August 9 partisan primary election. After Wednesday, voters will have to register in person at their polling place or municipal clerk’s office, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The deadline for voters to register at their municipal clerk’s office is 5...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Tribe leaders welcome removing derogatory Wisconsin place names

The five-letter word, “sq–w”, is considered so offensive to Native American women that many do not even want to utter the term. Now, dozens of Wisconsin locations that use the word are being renamed, a move tribal leaders are welcoming. At least 28 places are undergoing a...
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT issues draft plan for electric vehicle charging stations, seeks public comment

State transportation officials say they'd like to hear your views—and soon—on how and where to locate electric vehicle charging stations across Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT has released a draft of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan with the aim of meeting the needs of what's expected to be a fast-growth in the use of electric vehicles over the coming decade.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds over 2K cases of COVID-19 for the first time in weeks

WEDNESDAY 7/20/2022 1:54 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,548,630 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,189 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,548,6301,546,514 (+2,079) Received one dose of vaccine3,768,733 (64.6%)3,768,215 (64.6%)
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Report reveals higher Wisconsin house prices with fewer being sold

(WLUK) -- Supply is down and demand is up for homes in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association's June home sale report. The number of homes sold has dipped nearly seven percent since last year. With fewer houses being sold, the median house price has risen. Since last year,...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy