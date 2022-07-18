Evers announces grants to build affordable housing

On Tuesday, for over four hours, an estimated thirty labor and community members walked an informational picket, called by the Carpenters union, demanding fair and legal working conditions at the Madison Yard Project, at the former site of the now-demolished state Department of Transportation building at University Avenue and Segoe Road in Madison. Specifically, the union is demanding the removal of one contractor, Suburban Drywall, which the union claims is making an end around tax and labor laws by exploiting undocumented and immigrant workers. Mike Higgins, Business Representative for the Carpenters Union, explained why the informational picket was called.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO