Access to a monitored airconditioned shelter will be available for families in need for the next six days. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The City of Lawrenceburg, Indiana is providing an Emergency Cooling Center in response to the Heat Advisory in place for the region. Individuals or families in need will have access to a monitored airconditioned shelter, blankets, cots, water and free wi-fi as a public resource for remote learning or working remotely.

LAWRENCEBURG, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO