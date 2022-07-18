Abilene Wylie 10U team routs East Brownsville for Texas West State Little League title

Wylie’s 10-and-younger all-stars left no doubt which team was the best in the west.

Brandon Lunsford’s little band of fighters batted around in an eight-run first inning en route to a 17-6 victory over East Brownsville to win the Texas West State Little League baseball title Monday at the Wylie Little League complex at Kirby Lake Park.

Wylie added a five-run fourth to end the game in the fourth inning – posting its second consecutive run-rule victory to end the tournament.

“It’s incredible,” Coach Lunsford said. “I’m so happy for these boys. They’ve worked so hard, and seeing them accomplish so much, I’m so proud these guys.”

Wylie (10-0 overall, 3-0 tournament) sailed through the double-elimination tournament, beating Midland Northern 10-6 on Friday and San Antonio Alamo Heights 14-1 in four innings Saturday before beating East Brownsville.

“We’re playing our best baseball right now,” Coach Lunsford said. “I told these boys, ‘Hey, we’ve got to keep our foot on the gas today, because that Brownsville team is a scrappy bunch.’ I respect the heck out of them. That’s a great group of kids over there.”

East Brownsville battled back from a 7-6 loss in eight innings to Alamo Heights to reach the title game with a 7-6 win over Alamo Heights, again in eight innings, before ripping Midland Northern 21-12.

Fast start ignites Wylie

Wylie sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning – scoring all eight runs with two outs.

“I told them in the cages this morning, after (Brownsville) won the toss and chose home,” Coach Lunsford said. “I said, ‘Hey, guys, we’ve got to get out and we’ve got to jump on them right now.’ They took that to heart. That was a big first inning for us.”

Jack Runyon drew a one-out walk, and Ryder Tiemann kept the inning alive with a two-out single – the first of seven consecutive hits. Anderson Amonett chased both home with a two-run double. Houston Ruff, Zane Lunsford, Isaiah Maldonado, Carter Clark, Weston Wylie and Runyon each followed with singles. Ruff and Clark drove in a run each, while Weston Wylie and Runyon capped the inning with two RBIs apiece.

East Brownsville scored two runs in the bottom of the first as Alfred Coronado hit an RBI single and David Diaz had a RBI groundout. Alec Parra and Aiden Ornelas, who reached on a one-out walk and error, respectively, both scored.

Wylie pushed its lead to 12-2 with a four-run second. Tiemann and Amonett started the inning with walks, and Mason Hart hit a pinch-hit, RBI single. Amonett scored on Paxton Wilkerson’s fielder’s choice. Rylie Oncon followed with a pinch-hit single, and Wilkerson scored on a wild pitch. Henry Hibbs walked, and two batters later Runyon hit an RBI single.

East Brownsville didn’t go away – scoring four runs in the bottom of the third as 10 batters came to the plate in the inning.

Sonny Lanas had a bases-loaded walk, and Gilbert Garza hit an RBI single. Sabis Garcia also walked with the bases loaded, and another run scored when Parra reached on an error.

Wylie, however, finished the game like it started it – scoring all five runs in the fourth with two outs. Clark hit a two-out single, and Weston Wylie walked. Clark scored when Runyon reached on an error. Weston Wylie and Runyon both scored on wild pitches, before Tate Thiberville singled and scored on Tiemann’s single. Amonett tripled for his team’s final RBI of the game.

Lunsford, Wylie’s second pitcher of the game, retired the side in order, ending the game on the 10-run rule.

“After we gave up the four runs in the third inning, I told our boys, ‘You know what happens when somebody scores four, we score five,’” Coach Lunsford said. “Dang if they don’t go out and do exactly what I told them. Then Zane got out there on the mound and closed out the fourth inning.”

Tiemann, Wylie’s starter, got the victory. He allowed four runs on two hits. Tiemann struck out two and walked six in 2⅓ innings.

Lunsford pitched the final 1⅔ innings, giving up one hit and walking one.

It was a special run for Coach Lunsford, who got to share the championship with his son.

“These are memories that will last a lifetime,” Coach Lunsford said. “We’ll never forget this summer. It’s been awesome. You couldn’t dream of anything better.”

Amonett had a big day, going 3-for-3, plus a walk, with a triple, double, three RBIs and three runs.

His dad, Aaron, is an assistant on the team. He also won a state title last year coaching his older son on Wylie’s junior team.

“I’ve won two state titles with my kids, and it’s been awesome,” the elder Amonett said.

Tiemann was 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs, and Runyon was had two hits and three RBIs.

It was the end of the line for Wylie. The age group doesn’t advance past state.