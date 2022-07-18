COVID-19: Hendrick Health raises safety dial to 'Level 3: High Risk'

Hendrick Health announced in a news release Monday that it is moving its COVID-19 Community Safety Dial up two levels, to "Level 3: High Risk."

The change was made in response to an increase the Centers for Disease Control Transmission Level for Taylor and Brown counties to "moderate," Hendrick said.

The dial had been moved up to "Level 1: Cautious" on Wednesday, after holding at the lowest level − "New Normal" − since May 2.

Visitation and masking policies at Hendrick facilities will not be affected by the change, the release said.

Taylor County adds 175 cases Monday

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District reported Monday 175 new cases of COVID-19, 42 of which were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Active cases Monday totaled 1,366 (373 PCR tests and 993 antigen tests), compared to 1,251 Friday and 889 the week previous.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 3.24% Sunday, compared to 2.03% Saturday and 2.56% Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

The Abilene trauma service area Sunday had 27 COVID-19 inpatients, 10 more than were reported Saturday. In the previous 24 hours, there were five COVID-19 admissions in the area, according to the state database.

Brown County added 114 cases last week

BROWNWOOD – Brown County health officials reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Friday.

The percentage of county residents aged 6 months and older who are fully vaccinated is 42.07%, compared to 42.05% in the previous report.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Friday were:

Total positive: 11,939

Total negative: 10,582

Cases confirmed by PCR test: 4,956

Cases confirmed by antigen test: 6,983

Deaths: 253

Average age of deceased: 68

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Monday data): New cases, 175; PCR cases, 13,637; active PCR cases, 373; total antigen probable cases, 23,501; total active antigen cases, 993; total PCR recoveries, 13,608; total antigen recoveries, 22,155; Total deaths, 646.

Texas (updated Monday): Total cases, 5,962,810; New cases, 7,137; Hospitalized, 3,253; Fatalities, 87,403; New fatalities, 1; Total tests, 68,230,073.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Monday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 0; Callahan, 2; Coke, 0; Coleman, 0; Comanche, 2; Eastland, 0; Erath, 4; Fisher, 0; Haskell, 2; Howard, 0; Jones, 2; Kent, 1; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 0; Nolan, 0; Runnels, 0; Scurry, 4; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 1.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

SELECT PRISONS (Thursday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 8; Inmate cases – active, 3, medical isolation, 3.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 7; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 3; Inmate cases – active, 4, medical isolation, 4.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

More: COVID-19: Taylor County adds 80 cases Friday

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: COVID-19: Hendrick Health raises safety dial to 'Level 3: High Risk'