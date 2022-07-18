ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Abilene Reporter-News

COVID-19: Hendrick Health raises safety dial to 'Level 3: High Risk'

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

Hendrick Health announced in a news release Monday that it is moving its COVID-19 Community Safety Dial up two levels, to "Level 3: High Risk."

The change was made in response to an increase the Centers for Disease Control Transmission Level for Taylor and Brown counties to "moderate," Hendrick said.

The dial had been moved up to "Level 1: Cautious" on Wednesday, after holding at the lowest level − "New Normal" − since May 2.

Visitation and masking policies at Hendrick facilities will not be affected by the change, the release said.

Taylor County adds 175 cases Monday

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District reported Monday 175 new cases of COVID-19, 42 of which were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Active cases Monday totaled 1,366 (373 PCR tests and 993 antigen tests), compared to 1,251 Friday and 889 the week previous.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 3.24% Sunday, compared to 2.03% Saturday and 2.56% Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

The Abilene trauma service area Sunday had 27 COVID-19 inpatients, 10 more than were reported Saturday. In the previous 24 hours, there were five COVID-19 admissions in the area, according to the state database.

Brown County added 114 cases last week

BROWNWOOD – Brown County health officials reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Friday.

The percentage of county residents aged 6 months and older who are fully vaccinated is 42.07%, compared to 42.05% in the previous report.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Friday were:

  • Total positive: 11,939
  • Total negative: 10,582
  • Cases confirmed by PCR test: 4,956
  • Cases confirmed by antigen test: 6,983
  • Deaths: 253
  • Average age of deceased: 68

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Monday data): New cases, 175; PCR cases, 13,637; active PCR cases, 373; total antigen probable cases, 23,501; total active antigen cases, 993; total PCR recoveries, 13,608; total antigen recoveries, 22,155; Total deaths, 646.

Texas (updated Monday): Total cases, 5,962,810; New cases, 7,137; Hospitalized, 3,253; Fatalities, 87,403; New fatalities, 1; Total tests, 68,230,073.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Monday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 0; Callahan, 2; Coke, 0; Coleman, 0; Comanche, 2; Eastland, 0; Erath, 4; Fisher, 0; Haskell, 2; Howard, 0; Jones, 2; Kent, 1; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 0; Nolan, 0; Runnels, 0; Scurry, 4; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 1.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

SELECT PRISONS (Thursday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 8; Inmate cases – active, 3, medical isolation, 3.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 7; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 3; Inmate cases – active, 4, medical isolation, 4.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

More: COVID-19: Taylor County adds 80 cases Friday

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: COVID-19: Hendrick Health raises safety dial to 'Level 3: High Risk'

Comments / 0

Related
KEAN 105

Abilene’s Fire Marshall and Fire Department Ain’t Playing Anymore

Due to the extreme dry season, we're having this summer, fires are popping up everywhere in and around Abilene. The Abilene Fire Department issued a statement saying they will NOT be issuing "warning citations" but will issue actual citations for any burn ban violations or for those burning recklessly. It's a Class-C misdemeanor with a fine up to $500.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

City of Abilene experiencing water quality complaints

ABILENE, Texas — According to the director of water utilities Rodney Taylor, a number of customer complaints regarding the taste and odor in the city’s tap water have a lot to do with a bacteria buildup in Lake Phantom Hill. Taylor says an algae buildup is more likely in the summer.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman killed in central Texas motorcycle crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed during a motorcycle crash in central Texas Tuesday afternoon. Pamela Casey, 45, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 36 near FM 60 in Burleson County, Texas, around 3:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

2022 West Texas Fair (Abilene) Entries are Due By July 22, 2022

4-Hers can now enter the West Texas Fair (Abilene) stock show. Forms are available at the Coleman County Extension Office, 2nd floor, County Courthouse, between the hours of 8 a.m. to Noon and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. You may also access additional information on the internet at the following web address: West Texas Fair & Rodeo (Abilene) at www.taylorcountyexpocenter.com If you have any questions, contact Michael Palmer, CEA-Ag/NR at 325-625-4519.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health#Hendrick Health#Community Safety Dial#Hendrick Facilities#Pcr#Brownwood Brown County
KEAN 105

These 7 Texas Cities Score High in Places To Retire – Abilene is One

Well, the time is going to come one of these days. Retirement. These are the days that some of us work our whole lives saving up for. After all, retirement means just that...to retire. Unless your idea of retirement is to constantly be on the go, most of us will likely find that special place in Texas to call home. Where you retire matters just as much as when you retire.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Old Fashioned Pistol Duel Lands Abilene Man in the Hospital

ABILENE – A pistol duel landed an Abilene man in the hospital Monday after two men fired at each other. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Jul. 18, officers with the Abilene Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of Kirkwood St. for the report of a disturbance. When the officers arrived, they discovered that two men had been in an altercation. During the fight both men fired shots at each other.  One of the the men was hit by one of the bullets. The shooting victim was then transported to Hendrick Medical Center. The identity nor the condition of the victim has not…
ABILENE, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, one injured in Burleson Co motorcycle accident

BURLESON COUNTY. Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on state Highway 36, near Farm-to-Market 60. The preliminary crash investigation states that at approximately 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 1989 Honda motorcycle was traveling southbound – when it experienced a failure to the rear tire and overturned, causing the driver and passenger to be thrown from the motorcycle.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Record high temperatures tied Monday

ABILENE, Texas — Monday afternoon, the temperature in Abilene climbed to 110 degrees. This tied the record for the date of 110 set back in 1886. This was also the highest temperature for Abilene recorded so far in 2022. This 110 value ties with five other days with 110...
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy