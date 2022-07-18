Lafourche Booking Log - July 17, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JOHN GUILLORY III, a/k/a “Tunie,” age 51, JOHN PETRIE, age 38, DEVIN JOHNSON, age 36, and SHAWN MAJOR, JR., a/k/a “G-Shawn,” age 22, residents of Orleans Parish, Louisiana, and LARRY MOSES, age 37, a resident of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana were charged on July 14, 2022, in a fourteen-count indictment by a federal grand jury. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana; distribution of fentanyl and crack; possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana; felon in possession of firearms; and a person convicted of domestic violence in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO