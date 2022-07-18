ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafourche Booking Log - July 17, 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following suspects were arrested in Lafourche...

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man captured after home struck overnight

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run overnight on Day St. LPSO says a “driver approached the intersection of Polly Dr. and Duff Rd. at approximately 3 p.m. The driver, later identified as Jarrad Fuentes, 31, of Walker, was unable to...
WALKER, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding check fraud subjects

The TPSO Worthless Checks Division is currently looking for a Michael Varetoni of Hammond, La. Varetoni has warrants for spending worthless checks. The TPSO Worthless Checks Division is also currently looking for a Robert Faust Jr. of Loranger, La. Faust has warrants for spending worthless checks. Chief Jimmy Travis asks...
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 7/11 to 7/15

During the week of July 11 – July 15, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Michael Cashio, 7313 Debit Dr. Baton Rouge, LA, age 43, pled guilty to...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Errol Victor convicted again in the 2008 death of his 8-year-old stepson

EDGARD — A St. John the Baptist Parish jury deliberated for just over 90 minutes Wednesday afternoon before finding Errol Victor Sr. guilty as charged for the second-degree murder of his 8-year-old stepson, M.L. Lloyd Jr., in 2008. Victor’s second trial began July 11 at the Edgard Courthouse. In...
EDGARD, LA
brproud.com

29-year-old arrested for reckless driving on LA 308, heroin seized

LABADIEVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested after recklessly driving along a Louisiana highway on Monday in Labadieville. Deputies responded to LA 308 regarding a reckless driver on the highway. When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a vehicle at the intersection of LA 308 and LA 1247.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Former Ascension Parish Court judge dies

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A long-time, former Ascension Parish Court judge has died. The 23rd Judicial District and Ascension Parish Court announced Judge Pegram J. Mire Jr. passed away early Tuesday morning, July 19. Flags at all courthouse buildings in the district will be lowered until after Mire’s memorial services.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Livingston Parish deputies find stolen dog

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have located a stolen dog after investigating the theft of the Corgi. The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook, “The dog owners & this dog have been reunited. We appreciate you sharing, your time & your concern.”
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Wanted suspect arrested; one still at-large

Willard Stearns was taken into custody by authorities on July 19, 2022, shortly after 3pm. Stearns was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on outstanding warrants stemming from the narcotics-based investigation. Willard remains jailed on a $155,500 bond. The Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force is still attempting to...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Heroin possession, theft arrests reported by local authoriites

St. Mary deputies made a heroin possession arrest Monday, and Morgan City police booked a man on two theft counts. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff's Office responded to 39 complaints and made these arrests:. --Kaitlyn Renea Beadle, 25, Morgan City, was arrested...
MORGAN CITY, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L'Observateur

Four Orleans Parish Residents and One Jefferson Parish Resident Indicted for Violations of the Federal Controlled Substances and Gun Control Acts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JOHN GUILLORY III, a/k/a “Tunie,” age 51, JOHN PETRIE, age 38, DEVIN JOHNSON, age 36, and SHAWN MAJOR, JR., a/k/a “G-Shawn,” age 22, residents of Orleans Parish, Louisiana, and LARRY MOSES, age 37, a resident of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana were charged on July 14, 2022, in a fourteen-count indictment by a federal grand jury. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana; distribution of fentanyl and crack; possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana; felon in possession of firearms; and a person convicted of domestic violence in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
wxxv25.com

Arrested for felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 42-year-old Daniel Copping of New Orleans on one felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking. According to Sheriff Peterson, Copping’s arrest stemmed from an investigation of a report filed of a stolen vehicle. Copping was employed as a driver’s assistant for SureLogix out of Louisiana and upon stopping to fuel up in Harrison County, Copping stole the vehicle.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WWL-AMFM

5 robberies, 1 carjacking in 24 hours says NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department is reporting five robberies that happened across the city in the past 24 hours. All of the robberies happened on Sunday. A bicyclist was robbed of their bicycle on the corner of Odeon Avenue and Patterson Drive. Police say the male victim was riding his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Two Arrested, Two Wanted in TPSO Narcotics Case

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple narcotics related charges, in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Ronald Anthony Parker Jr., 25, of Houma, was located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation. Narcotics Agents are actively seeking two additional violators, who remain at large.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD searches for suspect vehicle

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle wanted in a criminal damage to property incident. The offense occurred on July 17, 2022, in the 4300 block of Louisa Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

