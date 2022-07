NEW BRITAIN – The Canna Bio Group, a new CBD company owned by New Britain native Antonio Gonzalez, has planted its roots downtown. “I’m one of the first minority-owned CBD companies in the area,” said Gonzalez, chief executive officer and founder of The Canna Bio Group. “And I wanted to obviously be in New Britain because that’s my hometown, and this is where I want to create change first and build up.”

