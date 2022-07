Urania "Uky" (Kikis) Perakos, 101, of Boynton Beach, FL passed away Monday (July 18, 2022) at her home. Uky was born in Youngstown, OH Dec. 15, 1920 to Areti (nee Polychron) and Thomas Kikis. She was raised in a very close knit Greek-American family with strong ties to the Greek Orthodox Church. She spent most of her childhood in New Rochelle, NY where she graduated from the New Rochelle High School. Following this, Uky attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA.

