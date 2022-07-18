ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's Why ODP Stock Soared on Monday

By Jon Quast
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) -- the parent company of brick-and-mortar retail chain Office Depot -- soared on Monday after the company announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2022, updated full-year 2022 guidance, and announced a $600 million share-buyback plan. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, ODP stock was up 15%.

So what

For Q2, ODP expects to report sales of $2 billion, down almost 13% from last year but better than what Wall Street was expecting. It does expect to report negative adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of around $120 million. However, it's typical for ODP's FCF to dip in Q2 as it builds up inventory in anticipation of back-to-school shopping in the third quarter.

For 2022, ODP expects sales of $8.45 billion to $8.6 billion and adjusted FCF of $200 million to $225 million. For perspective, it reported sales of almost $8.5 billion and adjusted FCF of $328 million. Therefore, sales are expected to be flat year over year, and FCF is expected to dip. But the stock is up today because, again, this is better than what the market was expecting.

Now what

The other reason ODP stock is up today is likely due to its announced stock-repurchase plan of $600 million. Considering its market capitalization is just $1.8 billion, a plan of this magnitude has the opportunity to significantly move the needle for shareholders. After all, when a company repurchases shares, the ownership stake of remaining shares gets bigger.

But there's a caveat here. For share-repurchase plans to create shareholder value , the overall share count has to go down. That wasn't the case for ODP in 2019 and 2020. The company bought back $70 million of its stock during those two years but also paid out $74 million in stock-based compensation (SBC), neutralizing the positive benefit of the share repurchases.

However, ODP is taking share repurchases more seriously lately. In 2021, the company repurchased $277 million in stock but only paid out $38 million in SBC. That's encouraging. And if this is a trend that continues in 2022, today's $600 million repurchase plan could be a boon for shareholders.

Official financial results for ODP's Q2 are expected in August.

10 stocks we like better than Office Depot
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Office Depot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Drove the Dow's 650-Point Gain

The Dow rallied today after a hot inflation report earlier this week. Hawkish members of the Fed publicly said they back a 75-basis-point rate hike later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Office Depot#The Odp Corporation#Q2 Odp#Fcf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Value Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

Due to its next-gen product portfolio, the future is bright for British American Tobacco. Leggett & Platt is diversified and should produce moderate earnings growth in the years to come. Both stocks are trading well below the S&P 500's valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
203K+
Followers
99K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy