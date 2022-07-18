VIDEO: Man fails to break into jewelry display with brick, gets chased by employee

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisc. (WFLA) — Surveillance video showed how a would-be jewel thief pretty much failed after he couldn’t break into a display case.

Police said the man tried to break into a glass case at a Kay Jewelers in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, while wielding a brick.

The video showed the man keep trying to break the glass until an employee began chasing him.

The employee even grabbed a stand next to the door and chased him out of the store as he tried to escape.

