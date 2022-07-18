ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Former Horry County Council candidate jailed on trespassing charges after posting Facebook photo of her vandalizing sign

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9W7b_0gjtNlfr00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A candidate for Horry County Council chair in the June 14 Republican primary election was jailed Monday morning on trespassing charges, according to jail records.

Katrina Morrison, 55, of Little River, remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday afternoon.

According to a police report, Horry County police began an investigation on June 23 after a property owner in the area south of Highway 17 near Little River reported that wires had been pulled from a roadside sign on their property and that it was no longer working. She is accused of causing about $1,400 in damage to the sign.

The report said the sign was on private property about 25 feet off the roadway and was “not causing any visible issues with traffic in the area.”

The sign is tower-style, with a lit letter board that is used to help with traffic control, according to an incident report.

The property owner gave police information about the suspect, the report said. Morrison allegedly posted a picture of herself tampering with the sign on Facebook, and admitted to it during a telephone interview.

Morrison finished fourth in the GOP primary behind Mark Lazarus, Johnny Gardner and Johnny Vaught. Gardner later won a runoff against Lazarus.

During the election, Morrison campaigned to slow growth and improve infrastructure in Horry County. According to her campaign website, Morrison wanted “no more changes to the Future Land Use Maps of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan without proper environmental consideration.”

She also expressed a desire for “sustainable growth and clear concern for the environment” and no more building on wetlands.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 5

Leah Killingsworth
2d ago

If this was the highway sign then I don’t blame her. Why was that sign used for a politician (Duke). Never have seen that before. I would think that is property of the state. Doesn’t seem fair!

Reply
2
