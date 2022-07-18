ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bancroft, WI

Police & Sheriff calls, July 15-17

By editor1
spmetrowire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire: Deputies assisted numerous fire departments on the...

spmetrowire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Weston man charged with new counts in businesses vandalism case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man has been charged with several more counts following a vandalism case in Wausau. Paul Kreft was charged Wednesday with four counts of criminal damage to property and bail jumping. One of those counts is a felony due to the amount of damage that Kreft is accused of causing.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Suspects in Fleet Farm burglary scheduled to appear in court Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two teens accused of breaking into Fleet Farm are expected to make their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon. Anthony Jurgenson, 17, and Tyrese Merriam, 18 were arrested about 12 hours after police said they stole two air-powered pellet guns and various other items before getting into a vehicle and driving away.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stolen vehicle bought at Iola Car Show found in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show and later reported as stolen, was found about 60 miles east in Green Bay. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on July 9 around 5:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show. The vehicle was described as a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-Stripes.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Waupaca County investigates underage drinking party

The sheriff's office is investigating underage drinking, trespassing, and property damage. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Through the eyes of birds and dogs. New findings might change our perceptions about how birds and dogs see the world. Updated: 48 minutes ago. A conversation with Neil Anderson. The zoo has grown dramatically during...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bancroft, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WausauPilot

Wausau police investigate overnight burglary at Fleet Farm

Police are working to identify suspects who allegedly burglarized Fleet Farm in Wausau after forcing their way into the building and stealing merchandise. Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 to a report of an alarm and discovered damage to the inside and outside of the building, at 1811 Badger Ave., Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: 2 arrested after Wausau Fleet Farm burglary

Police say two suspects are in custody after an early morning burglary at Fleet Farm on Wausau’s northwest side. Wausau Police Lt. Nathan Cihlar, in a news release, said officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to Fleet Farm, 1811 Badger Ave., to an alarm activation and discovered the store had been forcibly entered. Inside, officers discovered additional damage.
WAUSAU, WI
wiproud.com

Man dies at Clark County mud bogging event

CLARK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a participant in a mud bogging event over the weekend. Chief Deputy James Hirsch says 60-year-old Daniel Richter was killed during the event at the Clark County fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday night. Hirsch says the Clark County coroner and the sheriff’s office are investigating the death.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Hom#Police Sheriff
radioplusinfo.com

7-20-22 high speed pursuit-interstate 41

Another high speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County involving illegal drugs. It started in Winnebago County and continued on Interstate 41 southbound in Fond du Lac County. The chase ended when the vehicle and entered the ditch near Quad Graphics in Dodge County and the driver fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended A bag tossed from the vehicle during the chase was recovered and contained what was described as a significant amount of illegal drugs. Searching the vehicle deputies located a loaded handgun and a digital scale. The bag that was recovered during the pursuit contained 5 Ziploc bags of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and 3 bags of cocaine. The suspected fentanyl pills had a total weight of 297 grams and are estimated to be around 2,500 individual pills. The suspected cocaine weighed 84 grams. No squad cars were damaged from the pursuit. The suspects’ vehicle sustained disabling damages from the crash. Mayville Ambulance and Brownsville First Responders evaluated the suspect for injuries at the scene of the crash and he was released to deputies. A 28 year old Racine man is currently held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Iola man charged with chase, hitting Waupaca County squad car

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old Iola man was formally charged Tuesday with a police chase that damaged a Waupaca County squad car on Friday. Lucas Hohn is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer, which are felonies. He’s also charged with his 2nd OWI offense, operating a motor vehicle after his license was revoked, and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, which are misdemeanors. Together, the felony charges carry more than 13 years in prison if convicted.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WausauPilot

Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
wausharaargus.com

One injured in two vehicle accident on State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion

On July 16th at 7:01 p.m. the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion east of Wautoma. According to the report filed by Sgt. Scott Eagan, Joseph Marvin, 53, Redgranite, failed to stop at a stop sign on 22nd Ave. striking a vehicle driven by David Bartel, 84, Wautoma, sending both vehicles into skids and rolls coming to rest in the ditch. Bartel was injured and transported by Waushara County Emergency Services to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. A median sign and State Road/Town sign were damaged in the crash. Marvin was cited and the accident remains under investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

GoFundMe Account Started for Family Displaced by Fire

BANCROFT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Lightning is the likely cause of a Friday morning at a mobile home in Bancroft that has displaced a family of six. Family members said at first they didn’t realize that the home had been hit by lightning, they thought a tree had fallen. “Literally sounded like if a semi had come and hit the side of the home,” said Jessica Rodriguez.
BANCROFT, WI
WausauPilot

Police: Charges possible in fatal Wis. Dells-area crash

Charges are pending against a 43-year-old woman involved in a fatal weekend crash northeast of Wisconsin Dells, according to an Adams County Sheriff’s Department news release. The news release, which was posted to Facebook, said Michaela Schlake, of Grand Marsh, failed to stop at the intersection of Hwy. B...
WSAW

Authorities identify woman killed in Adams area crash

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have released the name of a 42-year-old woman who died as a result of a weekend traffic crash. Investigators said Christina Holman was traveling southbound on State Highway 13 when she went off the roadway and into the west ditch. Her vehicle struck an embankment and went airborne. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the town of Easton. That location is about 10 miles south of Adams.
ADAMS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy