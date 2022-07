FOXBORO — The football prowess of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick requires no embellishment. His enshrinement in Canton became a mere formality long ago. The sustained success with which he has guided the Patriots over the past two-plus decades remains his greatest mystique. Whether he is praised as a ‘defensive genius’ or playfully mocked as a ‘diabolical manipulator,’ Belichick has reached the top of the coaching plateau for one, simple reason. He has always done what he believes to be in the best interest for the football team.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO