‘Celebrate Black life and art:’ Step into a Harlem Renaissance speakeasy at this Orlando show

Submitted by Whitney Barrett, Orange County Regional History Center archivist. The San Juan Hotel began its ascent in the downtown Orlando skyline in 1885 at 32 N. Orange Ave. Originally a three-story building, the hotel was owned by Henry S. Kedney and constructed by C.E. Pierce at the cost of $150,000. In 1887, Henry Beeman purchased the new hotel and spent a pretty penny on improvements. He added two more stories — as well as an addition — spending about $500,000. Over the next few decades, other improvements included verandas, a laundry room, private baths and a barbershop turned cafe. One promotional brochure boasted that “… extensive additions have been made to the grounds, and wide verandas built on to the hotel. Sanitary arrangements are perfect. In a word, the hotel is modern in the strictest sense, is conducted on the broadest lines, and is patronized by the highest class.”

