Orlando, FL

‘Celebrate Black life and art:’ Step into a Harlem Renaissance speakeasy at this Orlando show

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – Ever wonder what it’d be like to brush elbows with the literary and cultural greats of the Harlem Renaissance?. Well, so did “Lenox Ave” co-creators Brandon Martin and Donald Rupe, who based their latest Renaissance Theatre Company production on Langston Hughes’ “The Weary Blues,” designing a whole production...

Langston Hughes
