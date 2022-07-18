ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Occidental Petroleum

 2 days ago
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Occidental Petroleum OXY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...

