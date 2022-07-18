ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skyworks Solutions Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Skyworks Solutions. Looking at options history for Skyworks Solutions SWKS we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors...

Benzinga

What's Going On With Bank of America Stock Today?

Bank Of America Corp BAC shares are trading slightly higher Monday morning despite worse-than-expected financial results. Bank Of America reported second-quarter revenue of $22.7 billion, which missed the estimate of $22.78 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 78 cents per share.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Drove the Dow's 650-Point Gain

The Dow rallied today after a hot inflation report earlier this week. Hawkish members of the Fed publicly said they back a 75-basis-point rate hike later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
Motley Fool

4 Megacap Tech Stocks That I Am Bullish on Right Now

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Alphabet (C shares), Meta Platforms, Inc., and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday saw 37 companies set new 52-week lows. Franco-Nevada FNV was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Addex Therapeutics ADXN was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. High Tide HITI's stock fell the most, as it traded...
Benzinga

Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 25 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the...
Benzinga

Alphabet Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Alphabet GOOGL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bloomberg

BofA Survey Shows Full Investor Capitulation Amid Pessimism

Investors slashed their exposure to risk assets to levels not seen even during the global financial crisis in a sign of full capitulation amid a “dire” economic outlook, according to Bank of America Corp.’s monthly fund manager survey. Global growth and profit expectations sank to an all-time...
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Aberdeen Global Dynamic Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Aberdeen Global Dynamic AGD. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 6.5 per share. On Thursday, Aberdeen Global Dynamic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 6.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA. Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 86 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
Benzinga

Where Ally Financial Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Ally Financial ALLY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Roblox Whale Trades For July 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox. Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 25 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
