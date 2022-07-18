ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile police investigating death at nursing home

By Summer Poole
 2 days ago
Death Investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police department are investigating after a resident died at a nursing home on July 16 at around 12:30 p.m.

Police said a 77-year-old resident of Lynwood Nursing Home pushed his 70-year-old roommate, who fell. The 70-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a police news release.

Police said this case will be presented to a grand jury.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

