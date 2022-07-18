ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Wylie Little League wins state, advances to regionals

By Evan Nemec
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABILENE, Texas — The Wylie Little League All-Stars are one step closer to returning to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Wylie came back from losing to Lubbock Western 10-9 in the first game on Monday, to defeat the same team 16-1 in the...

