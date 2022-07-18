ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Geisinger Health Plan addresses burdensome prior auth process with Cohere Health’s platform

By Marissa Plescia
MedCity News
 2 days ago

Geisinger Health Plan and software company Cohere Health are teaming up to simplify the prior authorization process and reduce provider burden. Through the deal, Danville, Pennsylvania-based Geisinger is licensing Cohere’s AI-driven utilization management technology and services platform, designed to support value-based care delivery. In the value-based care delivery model, providers are...

medcitynews.com

