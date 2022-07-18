Geisinger Health Plan addresses burdensome prior auth process with Cohere Health’s platform

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and his administration issued a warning to Pennsylvanians on Wednesday to be cautious in the midst of this week's hot, humid conditions. The brunt of the message was directed at older Pennsylvanians, who may be less able to respond well to extreme temperatures and could be taking certain medications that can affect how a person's body reacts to heat.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO