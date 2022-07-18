ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Village, OK

The Village Mayor Adam Graham Resigns

 2 days ago
The Village Mayor and Councilman Adam Graham announced on Twitter that he is resigning from his positions.

Graham served on the council for almost five years.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma mayor announces resignation amid alleged threats, harassment

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma mayor submitted his resignation Monday, saying he no longer feels safe serving as mayor. Adam Graham, mayor of The Village in Oklahoma County, said in his resignation letter to City Manager Bruce Stone that in the last month he’s been followed home from meetings, threatened while walking his dog, harassed at Starbucks and had his tires slashed.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
