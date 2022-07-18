Harlan Community Schools Bond Issue Would Modernize Learning

(Harlan) On July 6, Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell announced absentee ballots are now available for the September 13 Harlan Community School Bond issue. Harlan Community School District Patrons are voting on a $22.1 million bond issue. The school district would also contribute around $9.1 million from its state funding.

Harlan Schools Superintendent Jenny Barnett says the project includes renovations and upgrades to all four buildings on campus. She says the project would place students in a 21-century learning environment if approved.

The central portion of the project is building a modern Intermediate School facility. Barnett says it would be the duplicate square footage of the current facility.

Barnett says all five third-grade sections would be adjacent to each other, but there would be opportunities for teachers to open up the doors and teach two to three classrooms simultaneously and more windows and classroom space.

Barnett says the high school building classrooms’ walls are metal, thus reducing the sound quality, and many classrooms have just one electrical outlet.

The Middle school needs some roofing and modernization of the library. The primary school, the district’s latest facility, wouldn’t need much work other than constructing a handicapped-accessible playground.

Eligible voters may cast their ballots at the Auditors Office from August 29 through September 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The election cannot place unvoted ballots in the mail system after August 29. Absentee ballots must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 8:00 p.m. on September 13, 2022.