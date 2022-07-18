ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

United Way of Midland: Club Read End of Summer Celebration

By January Zermeno
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R342M_0gjtIxCO00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – United Way of Midland is hosting the Club Read End of Summer Celebration.

Date: Tuesday, July 19th, 2022
Time: 11:30am-1:30pm
Venue: MLK Center – 2300 Butternut Lane, Midland TX 79705

The event will include music, storytelling, lunch, door prizes, and each 2022 Club Read participant will go home with a new backpack full of school supplies. The Club Read End of Summer Celebration is being made possible in collaboration with XTO Energy, Warren Foundation, Domino’s Pizza, River Fine Arts, El Super Lector, and Triple A & J Collision.

The Club Read Initiative began in 2013 to keep children engaged and reading during the summer to
prevent summer reading loss. Over 200 children are participating in the 2022 program through Boys and
Girls Club of Midland, Casa de Amigos, and Opportunity Tribe – Fun Academ

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Chuy's Tex-Mex donates $8,200 to Bynum School

MIDLAND, Texas — The Bynum School recently received a $8,257 donation from Chuy's Tex-Mex in Midland. A check presentation ceremony happened on July 19 and celebrated Chuy's fundraising success and the impacts the funds will have within the community. "We can't express how grateful we are for Chuy's support,"...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Hogan Park to be renovated in the next coming years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Hogan Park will be going through some renovations in the coming years. The project is a collaboration between the city of Midland, Quality of Place Conservancy and local businesses. Back in May, Quality of Place Conservancy’s Facebook page posted a blueprint of how the park is going...
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Top 5 Types of Guys You Meet at a Bar in Midland/Odessa

If you are the bar-hopping kind, here are five types of guys you will run into at any bar in the Midland/Odessa area. I have run karaoke at some bars, and have been at remotes for plenty of others, or I have been to concerts at other bars, and here are the guys I have seen hanging out at the bar.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local non-profits benefit from Chuy’s Restaurant financial donation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tex-Mex restaurant, Chuy’s, raises support for Bynum School and Permian Basin Animal Advocates. Chuy’s, the Tex-Mex restaurant that opened June 14 at 4609 Loop 250 Frontage Rd in Midland, announced the total dollars raised for Bynum School and Permian Basin Animal Advocates from their pre-opening fundraising efforts today. $8,257 was raised […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland to host pet adoption event

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland Animal Services will be hosting an adoption event. The event, aptly named the Final Dog Days of Summer will be held from 10 AM – 1 PM on Saturday, July 23 at the Animal Services Center located at 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd, Midland, TX 79706.
MIDLAND, TX
Newswest9.com

Family in Andrews runs thriving cornhole board business

ANDREWS, Texas — Christina and Ivan Payen have been running their family cornhole board business in Andrews for six years. The couple started working on cornhole boards in their garage, and worked on perfecting their craft. "From our garage, I started hand painting probably 6 years ago," Christina Payen...
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local groups to provide summer day camps for special needs children

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Finding summer camps for children with special needs or learning disabilities can be difficult. Luckily, local groups in the Permian Basin have made finding the right camp for your kiddo a lot easier. We Are The World (WATW), in collaboration with Bynum School, Midland Children’s Rehabilitation Center (MCRC), and Spectrum of Solutions […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Of Summer#Girls Club#Charity#Club Read#Xto Energy#River Fine Arts#El Super Lector#Triple A J Collision#Casa De Amigos#Opportunity Tribe#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas on the hunt for new teachers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – When it comes to recruiting new teachers, local Idea schools are ponying up some big bucks in the form of sign-on bonuses and stipends, but school leadership says they have a lot more to offer than just that. There are plenty of teachers in training at Odessa’s Idea Yukon campus but […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Free coffee with Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Grab your mugs and bring your questions, Odessa Police Department is hosting its “Coffee with a Cop” event this morning. The event kicked off at 6 am and will go until 9 am at Whataburger located on 4960 E. 42nd Street. Officers will...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Ace Arena brings family fun, revenue to Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas — You've heard the saying take the bull by the horns, but have you ever really done it?. The Lemond family is practicing team roping at Ace Arena in Andrews. Westen and his cousin Gunnar are already saddling up like the pros. "I like it because it's...
ANDREWS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Fire Department to host Push-In Ceremony

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A long-standing tradition will continue for Midland Fire Department at Station #11 on Briarwood Rd. this week. The push-in ceremony for the new engine comes a few years after an engine was lost in a fire in December of 2019, Oxy donated a large portion of funds to replace that engine. […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Beto O’Rourke returns to Midland during 49-day Drive for Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop in Midland Wednesday as part of his “Drive for Texas” events. During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas, he will spend 49 days on the road as he travels more than 5,600 miles to visit every part of the state this summer. He is set to hold more than 70 events in over 65 counties as he campaigns to become the 49th governor of Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OC extends payment deadline for fall classes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa College announced Wednesday that it is extending the tuition payment deadline to August 1 for students who have pre-registered for their fall classes.  Students may pay by cash, check, money order, MasterCard, VISA, Discover or American Express. If they cannot pay the total amount by the deadline, they can choose to set […]
ODESSA, TX
B93

See How Midland Texas Has Changed in 15 Years – Before & After Pics!

Yes, a lot can change in 15 years. If you think about it, 15 years can go by real fast. Have you drivin the streets of Midland, Texas for the last 15 years? If so, have you noticed any changes? OR, do you just drive everyday and really not notice that things have changed. OR, maybe not changed. Sometimes, you'd be surprised how little things have chaged. Let's take a look at some intersections and areas of Midland from the last 15 years. Do you think it has changed a lot or just a little?
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Andrews High School to unveil new Culinary Studio

ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews ISD and Andrews HS will be unveiling its new culinary studio on Thursday, July 28 from 5pm – 7 pm. The project began at the end of the 2020-21 school year. The unveiling is scheduled for Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 5-7pm. The state of the art facility will feature some top of the line commercial-grade appliances. The studio has four separate stations to accommodate larger class sizes. There will be classroom space at the rear of the kitchens with an area for teacher instruction and student prep tables.
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Health Department to host walk-in clinic

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Health Department is hosting a walk-in patient clinic starting today from 8 am to 10:30 am through Wednesday, July 20th to allow people living in the area to receive immunizations and vaccines. Today, the clinic will stay open late until around 6 pm...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy