IN DEPTH: Sweet Corn!

Instagram is making it a little easier for small businesses to make a living from their merch. The social network has introduced the option to shop through chats. Message a business and you can ask questions, receive product details and check out (using Meta Pay, naturally) without leaving the conversation. You can buy and customize that must-have shirt without visiting a website or looking for a shoppable post. The feature is available through qualified small businesses in some countries. We've asked Meta for more details.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO