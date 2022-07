WILMINGTON, Mass. — Police have released images of car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Wilmington on Wednesday morning that left a woman seriously injured. The woman was walking in the area of Nichols Street near the Billerica and Tewksbury town lines around 7 a.m. when she was struck by the driver of a gray or silver 2011-2016 Hyundai Elantra, according to the Wilmington Police Department. Police noted that the vehicle is missing a hub cub.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO