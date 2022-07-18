ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill de Blasio finishes nearly last in Congressional poll at 3%

By Hanna Kang, Jake Lahut
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Democratic House candidate and former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
  • A new poll put former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in seventh place for his House run.
  • Commissioned by the Working Families Party and NY Assemblymember Yuh Line Niou, de Blasio got 3%.
  • The majority of undecided voters said they will definitely not vote for de Blasio.

Business Insider

