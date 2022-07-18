Bill de Blasio finishes nearly last in Congressional poll at 3%

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue home after not hearing from her for several days, police said on Saturday. They found Garcia lying face-down with two slashes to her forehead shortly before 6:45 p.m. and called 911, according to the NYPD.

BRONX, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO