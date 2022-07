Do you have a talent and want to share it with others? If so, plan to enter your talents at the Fleming County Showcase. This event will showcase the best of the best. Enter items that you have baked, crafted, canned or grown at this event. This event will also include 4-H projects and 4-H Cloverbud projects, details at http://fleming.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-rally-day. Any current Fleming County Homemaker may include entries for the Cultural Arts Catagories, details at http://fleming.ca.uky.edu/files/2022-2023_hm_cultural_arts_pages_from_keha.pdf.

FLEMING COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO