Experience the silky sounds of an award-winning singer-songwriter Christopher Cross as he takes to the Clearwater stage at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. The award-winner Christopher Cross will be on his 40th Anniversary Tour on Tuesday, August 16 at 8 pm. Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five GRAMMY® Awards including—for the first time ever—the four most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single Sailing), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also for Sailing) and Best New Artist.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO