Teams of volunteers spent this past Saturday making repairs and improvements to the homes of two veterans, in tribute to their service to our country. Peter Johnson of Plainville and Richard Glidden of Berlin were the 174th and 175th veterans to be served by House of Heroes Connecticut (HOHCT), a Hamden-based non-profit that provides veterans and their surviving spouses with one-day, no-cost home improvements with a focus on safety and accessibility.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO