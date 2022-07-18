ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, IL

91st Livingston County Ag Fair opens Wednesday

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 2 days ago

After a year of preparing, those Livingston County 4-H members are about to hit the main stage regarding their projects as the 91st Livingston County. The annual fair takes place Wednesday-Saturday at 4-H Park.

Vice President of the fair board Jesse Mackinson said that this year's fair will have a lot of the same activities as before, but also some new things.

““We do have a different carnival coming in this year,” Mackinson said. “I think they'll see some nicer, bigger rides.”

The basics are the various showing of livestock throughout the week. The culmination will be the livestock sale at the end of the fair.

There will also be the various projects 4-H members created over the year that will be shown and judged.

The fair opens Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. With the annual flag-raising ceremony by the AMVETS. The firs show will be sheep in the Byrne Building at 8 p.m. From there, the activities get going with what is expected to be a beautiful first day.

The first day will culminate with the crowning of the king and queen and scholarship presentations in the grandstand area. The final event will be the rodeo by the Broken Horn Rodeo Company.

Mackinson also said that he will be scooping ice cream on Wednesday. Ice cream is a traditional treat for fairgoers.

Thursday's slate of events will include the Ag Olympics, as well as other animal showings. Admission to the park will be free after 4 p.m.

Friday will be filled quite a few events, including a rooster crowing contest and cake decorating and decorated cookies. Also scheduled will be the rocket launch and kiddie tractor pull. The main show in the evening will be the tractor pull by the Illinois State Pullers. This is sponsored by Flanagan Implement.

Saturday will be busy with the final shows in the morning and then the livestock and other animals sales beginning at 1 p.m. The chainsaw carving and other auctions will take place around 7 p.m. with the demolition derby taking place at 7:30.

“I really enjoy watching that, he does different things every year,” Mackinson said. “If someone really likes something they want, they can come out and buy it at the auction. We auction off all the wood carvings at the end of the week. That money helps fund our scholarship program for the kids.”

Being a fair, there will be no shortage of food choices. Mackinson said that Engine 31 of El Paso will be on the grounds for the second year in a row and that there is a person running a barbecue pit. It is July in Central Illinois, so the chance of warm weather is great. There is an option for dining indoors.

“People can enjoy the kitchen, it's air-conditioned,” Mackinson said. “They can come out and have a nice, enjoyable meal in an air-conditioned kitchen.

“A lot of people still don't know we have (one) at 4-H Park. It's about 6-7 years old now. They can sit down in a nice, air-conditioned building and enjoy themselves.”

St. Mary's Church runs the kitchen.

“We're in that time of year where you never really know what the weather is going to do, you get pop-up storms all the time,” Mackinson said. “The park is a beautiful place, even on the hot days.”

The cost to get in is $5 for adults (age 11 and older) before 4 p.m. and $10 after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Thursday is free admission after 4 p.m. An adult season pass is $25 and senior citizens get in for $2 at all times. The senior season pass is $8.

“Once you get in, about the only thing you pay for is food and the carnival, everything else is free,” Mackinson said. “It's really put on for the kids. People come out for an inexpensive afternoon of fun.”

Monday and Tuesday was used for getting the final touches in place. Projects were expected on Monday and livestock was expected Tuesday. Mackinson said that's about it regarding final preparations go.

“We're really sitting pretty good right now,” he said.

Mackinson said that this is an educational experience, especially for those who really haven't been to an ag fair. He said questions are encouraged and that most people are more than willing to explain what takes place in activities such as judging and showing.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: 91st Livingston County Ag Fair opens Wednesday

