Victim Stabbed in Hawthorn Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Grand Junction Police Department has reported a victim stabbing at Hawthorn Park, located between 4th and 5th Street off of Gunnison Avenue.

Shortly before noon today, officers arrived on scene, they set up a perimeter around the park and began interviewing witnesses. The victim has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no public safety threat to the public at this moment, reports the GJPD.

This remains an active investigation.

Additional information will be provided when available.

