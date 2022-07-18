ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Victim Stabbed in Hawthorn Park

 2 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Grand Junction Police Department has reported a victim stabbing at Hawthorn Park, located between 4th and 5th Street off of Gunnison Avenue.

Shortly before noon today, officers arrived on scene, they set up a perimeter around the park and began interviewing witnesses. The victim has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no public safety threat to the public at this moment, reports the GJPD.

This remains an active investigation.

Additional information will be provided when available.

Body found near water on Independent Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are investigating a body found on the 700 block of Independent Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers said that the body was reported via a 911 call, and that they found a man dead near the edge of the water upon arrival.
Mesa Mall Shooting Threat Leads to Other Investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – The Grand Junction Police Department reported that during their investigation on July 18th involving the Mesa Mall shooting threat. They were made aware of an ongoing issue involving a male subject, who has been harassing employees and patrons. The male subject has been described as approximately 6’2” tall, 240 pounds in his mid-20s, with brown hair and brown eyes.
KKCO GV POWER SCAM

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND ANOTHER IN JAIL AFTER A STABBING AT HAWTHORNE PARK EARLIER TODAY..
Mall-Goers Question Active Shooter Protocols

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) Patrons of Mesa Mall questioned whether or not there are protocols in place when they found some stores had locked their doors, while others were operating like business as usual. Mesa Mall did decline questions from KREX reporters, however, they did issue a statement stating “the...
UPDATE: Murder at Hawthorne Park, suspect arrested

UPDATE: July 19 10:30 a.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department states that the victim of a stabbing in Hawthorne Park yesterday has died from his injuries. Michael Yellowhair, a 52-year-old resident of Grand Junction, has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder. The...
Life-threatening stabbing at Hawthorne Park, one injured

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department reports that officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing at Hawthorne Park on Monday. The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with life threatening injuries. According to witnesses, a suspect was reportedly arrested at the scene of the crime, but no information has been released regarding the suspect’s identity.
Colorado Driver Survey Produces Surprising and Disturbing Results

Colorado is known for having bad drivers and the latest driver survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation might explain why. CDOT conducted its annual driver survey where drivers self-report their driving habits without any fear of recourse or consequences for whatever bad behavior they may admit. The survey was sent to 5,000 randomly selected residential addresses but was completed by only 866 people. The margin of error is reported to be +/- 4.3%.
Retiring In Grand Junction

In a June article, Kiplinger voted Grand Junction as the 2nd best place to retire in America, but many on a fixed income have a different retirement experience in Grand Junction.
Improvements coming to I-70 Clifton exit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new construction project is aimed at making Clifton more attractive and not only to residents. I spoke with Mesa County Commissioner about the recently approved $83,100 agreement design for enhancement improvements to mile marker 37 exit. Davis said, “we want this to be a beautiful site that represents the Grand Valley as it is. Right now its un-landscaped with weeds it’s not a very appealing exit.”
Cooling stations in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - So far this year we have reached eight days of triple digit temperatures and today is no exception. So, how are residents expected to cool off? Well, where I come from the city offers multiple places known as “cooling stations” for residents who need to beat the heat. But, as I found out not a lot of people in Grand Junction have heard of this summertime necessity.
Is There An Actual Leash Law In Grand Junction Colorado?

Grand Junction loves dogs, but not everybody understands exactly what the law says about keeping dogs on a leash. Take an evening drive or walk through just about any Grand Junction neighborhood and you will see many people taking a walk with their dogs. Most of the time, the dogs are leashed - as they should be. Take a walk in a park and you're likely to see most dogs are being restrained. Even without leash laws, common sense would dictate the wisdom of keeping a pet under control and safe from neighborhood traffic.
Glenwood Springs Shooter Opens Fire

44-year-old Craig Allen Robbins is jailed in Garfield County tonight facing a litany of charges including three counts of attempted murder, false imprisonment, illegal discharge of a firearm, and refusal to leave premises.
Early morning semi crash blocks traffic on interstate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to a semi truck crash on I-70 early Sunday morning. According to the CSP, a semi truck driving east on I-70 jack-knifed near mile marker 22, stopping on the median, with the trailer overturned blocking traffic. It’s unknown at this...
Man dies after crashing his car into boulders

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A De Beque man was killed Friday night after crashing his car into two boulders after drifting off the shoulder. The Colorado State Patrol said the 26-year-old man was driving southbound on 45 1/2 road in De Beque, when he drifted off the road near mile marker 8, and crashed into two boulders.
