PORT ANGELES – The Port Angeles City Council unanimously approved a motion to bring e-scooters to town, but the exact timeline for doing so is still up in the air. Bird Rides company spokesperson Camille Didio says they are working to get the program up and running in Sequim and Port Angeles before the end of summer, but it will depend on their ability to find the right local people to manage the maintenance of the scooters.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO